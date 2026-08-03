Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Dalton Rushing Remains Out Amid Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers, amid another exciting trade deadline, are in Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers (69-43) were just swept by the Boston Red Sox at home. They still have a 10-game lead in the National League West, but now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by a half-game for the best record in Major League Baseball.

As for the Cubs (63-49), they're coming off a series loss against the New York Yankees. They trail the Brewers in the NL Central by 6.5 games, but hold the top wild-card spot.

The Dodgers and Cubs met in April at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, with LA taking two of three games.

Dodgers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers, looking to continue his impressive season.

The 2026 All-Star is 11-2 with a 2.88 ERA across 112.2 innings this season. He's been a stabilizing presence in the rotation all year long.

Wrobleski is coming off one of his worst starts of the year, though, where he allowed five runs — including four home runs — to the Seattle Mariners. He'll look to get back on track on Monday night against a Cubs team he faced in April, when he pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Opposite Wrobleski will be another left-hander in Matthew Boyd, who's 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA this season. He's coming off his best start of the year, firing seven shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In July, Boyd was dominant, making five starts and sporting a 1.67 ERA across 32.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Kiké Hernández, 3B Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Dalton Rushing, who was scratched minutes before first pitch on Sunday due to minor arm irritation, remains out, with Alfonzo starting behind the plate.

Max Muncy is also out, with Kiké Hernández starting at third.

Manager Dave Roberts called Rushing "day to day" on Sunday night. It remains to be seen if Ben Rortvedt, who the Dodgers acquired on Monday, will join the team in Chicago.

“Dalton had some arm irritation when he was playing catch before the game, which is very uncommon,” Roberts said Sunday. “I didn’t want to take a chance and kind of push him anymore, so that’s why I decided to scratch him.

“He got treated [Sunday], and my expectation is he’s going to be with us on the plane [to Chicago], and then kind of day to day.”

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on Monday, Aug. 3 is 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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