Dodgers 'Going to Sign' Tarik Skubal in Free Agency, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers set the baseball world on fire ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for three prospects.

The reigning two-time World Series champions got arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and set themselves up for another run at a title.

A big reason the Dodgers were able to get Skubal for a decent but not overwhelming prospect return is because the 29-year-old is set to hit free agency in a couple months.

Many teams didn't want to give up multiple top prospects to potentially lose Skubal in a few months. The Dodgers, however, could afford the risk.

Moreover, they may have Skubal for even longer.

Even before Skubal was traded to the Dodgers, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today made it known that he believes the All-Star pitcher will be a Dodger for the foreseeable future.

Nightengale said last week that the Dodgers are "going to sign" Skubal when he fits free agency.

"Come on, they’re going to sign Skubal as a free agent anyway, so why not let him get comfortable?," he wrote.

He added in another column after the trade: "Oh, and just to get any suspense out of the way — Skubal will be signing with the Dodgers as a free agent."

Skubal is expected to command a contract north of $300 million in free agency. It's possible his agent, Scott Boras, helps him become the richest pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal.

The addition of Skubal seems like overkill; however, there are major question marks regarding the Dodgers' rotation.

Shohei Ohtani was on pace for a Cy Young season, but a knee and bicep injury derailed those hopes. The Dodgers may have to wait until later this month or September for an answer on Ohtani's availability on the mound for the rest of the season.

Then there's Blake Snell, who's made just one start this season but is expected back next week, and Tyler Glasnow, who should be a few weeks behind him. However, it's not currently known what the Dodgers can expect out of those pitchers.

Thus, the Dodgers went out and got Skubal, and did so likely knowing they'll do whatever it takes to sign him in a couple months when he hits free agency.

Boras seemed to hint that the Dodgers were getting an advantage in a conversation with the California Post.

“There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it,” Boras said.

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