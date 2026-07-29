Dodgers Expected to Pursue Tarik Skubal Trade, Could Be 'Most Viable Suitor'

The Los Angeles Dodgers won't really end up with Tarik Skubal on their roster, right?

The reigning World Series champs just might, as reports continue to surface that suggest the Dodgers have a serious interest in acquiring the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner.

At six games under .500, it appears more and more likely that the Detroit Tigers will send off Skubal, who will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Any and every contending team will be interested in hearing the Tigers' asking price, which is likely going to be astronomical considering the 29-year-old's dominance over the past two seasons.

Skubal has held a sub-2.40 ERA in each of his past two seasons, during both of which he made 31 starts. He missed five weeks after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, but has been strong since making his return in mid-June.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Dodgers are among the teams interested in acquiring Skubal. He also reported that Detroit's demands will be lofty, even though Skubal will be out the door at the end of the season.

Rosenthal also mentioned the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees alongside the Dodgers.

Sources: As Tigers slide, multiple teams expected to start calling about Tarik Skubal. Story, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/F2Ick9zkBE — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2026

"The expectation among some rival executives is that [Tigers president of baseball operations Scott] Harris will, at least initially, ask for 'no exclusions' in the Skubal talks, requiring teams to make virtually every one of their young players available," Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal added that the Tigers could likely be seeking a controllable starting pitcher to replace Skubal as well as multiple prospects, and that the Dodgers could be among the teams that would be willing to move some of their top prospects.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has suggested that the team will avoid making many splashes at the deadline, despite three of their starting pitchers currently missing from the rotation.

Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani are all expected to be healthy for the postseason, but there are certainly no guarantees when it comes to a pitcher's health. Adding Skubal would be more than an insurance policy, as it could be enough to help punch the Dodgers' ticket to a third-consecutive World Series title.

Tarik Skubal answered questions for nearly 10 minutes at his locker on Thursday, speaking about the latest trade speculation surrounding him.



He said he prefers to stay with the Tigers.



"I think we have a chance to win a World Series. I've said that since Spring training,"… pic.twitter.com/eOJSvoGrgI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 23, 2026

The Dodgers also possess enough to do it, with one of the best minor league systems in baseball. Other contenders certainly do as well, but, as Rosenthal reports, it could all come down to the Dodgers.

"But if [the Braves, Rays and Brewers are not] willing to part with the talent the Tigers want for Skubal, and the Yankees are preoccupied with other needs, the Dodgers could emerge as the most viable suitor," Rosenthal wrote.

"In effect, the last team standing."

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