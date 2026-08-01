Dodgers Are Tarik Skubal's 'First Preference' in Free Agency This Offseason: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the talk of the baseball world as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Teams all across the league have been watching the Dodgers closely to see how they navigate the deadline, specifically whether they go all-in for ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal is the biggest name who is expected to be moved over the next few days, with many viewing the Dodgers as the frontrunners for the ace.

Los Angeles doesn't need Skubal, with the team already having a stacked starting rotation. But with the Dodgers dealing with injuries to multiple starting pitchers, the team's interest in Skubal has reportedly risen.

Skubal will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, so even if the Dodgers were to trade for him, he could be a rental. But according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are Skubal's preferred landing spot once he hits free agency.

"Or the Dodgers could grab Skubal, knowing that they are considered his first preference, anyway, when he becomes a free agent," Nightengale wrote. "That would not only give them a lethal October rotation, but keep him away from the competition."

Skubal is from California, albeit the Bay Area, so if he were to come to the Dodgers, it would be a homecoming of sorts. The left-hander would get a chance to compete for a World Series title this year, and the Dodgers would have the opportunity to show him what life could be like if he stayed beyond this season.

The left-hander is expected to command more than $300 million in free agency, with the Dodgers being one of the few teams that could afford to sign him. Los Angeles could get a jumpstart on recruitment, which could be massive in any negotiations this winter.

Adding Skubal now could be smart for the Dodgers, even with the team having to give up a few prospects to land his services. Injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani have put the rotation at risk, so bringing in the left-hander would be the ultimate insurance policy.

Skubal had surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow this season, but was able to return to full strength quickly. On the year, the left-hander has recorded a 2.79 ERA over 16 starts, striking out 116 across 96.2 innings.

If Skubal were to be traded to the Dodgers, the team could move someone like Glasnow to the bullpen for the playoffs, further bolstering the relief system. Skubal could also allow more patience for the injured starters to ramp up to shape, given that both Glasnow and Snell haven't pitched much this season.

Overall, the chance to bring in the two-time Cy Young Award winner in the American League may be too much for the Dodgers to pass on. But given that the Dodgers have made it a priority not to spend heavily at the trade deadline in recent years, whether Skubal comes to Los Angeles over the next few days remains unclear.

According to Nightengale, though, it may not matter too much in regards to his future. As of now, it appears he wants to be in Los Angeles long-term — or at the very least use them to drive up his price.

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