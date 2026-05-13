Dodgers Have New Meal Deal With Iconic Southern California Burger Chain

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a new meal deal with the iconic Southern California chain, Habit Burger & Grill.

Ahead of the 2026 season, it was revealed that the Dodgers signed a multi-year partnership with the burger chain. The terms included a concession stand located in the Centerfield Plaza of Dodger Stadium.

“We are excited to welcome Habit in the Dodgers’ family of food partners,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement. “This exemplifies the excellence and enjoyment that fans have come to savor at Dodger Stadium, and we expect it will quickly become a popular destination in the Centerfield Plaza.”

The Habit Burger & Grill partnership includes digital signage and promotional considerations, including an advertisement with the logo behind home plate at home games.

"Congratulations to the Dodgers on their exciting win! Habit and the Dodgers have a lot in common – back-to-back No. 1 wins, feel-good family vibes and an uncompromising commitment to greatness," Habit Burger & Grill CEO Shannon Hennessy said.

"We’re thrilled to bring our fresh, award-winning food to the legendary Dodger Stadium. Go Dodgers!”

Dodgers Habit Burger & Grill Meal Deal

Aside from the concession stand at Dodger Stadium, a new meal deal is also available for fans to purchase at participating Habit locations.

Every time the Dodgers turn a double play in a home game this season (regardless of a win or loss), fans can get a free Double Char with an $8 dollar purchase the following day.

There are specific instructions on how to redeem the special offer, which includes downloading the app in order to receive the free burger.

Instructions include logging into your MyHabit account, visiting the "My Offers" tab and entering the promo code "DODGERS26." Then, fans can add a Double Char to their cart along with at least $8 in qualifying items to get it for free.

Another great Dodgers meal deal:



Every time the Dodgers turn a double play at home this season (win or lose), you get a free Double Char with an $8 purchase. I just tried it and got a $9.39 Double Char with cheese for free. My wife got the Santa Barbara Char. pic.twitter.com/Wq1axfzcK0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 11, 2026

Dodgers Meal Deals 2026

In addition to The Habit Burger & Grill, there are plenty of other Dodgers meal deals such as ones with Jack in the Box, Panda Express and McDonald's.

The organization has made it clear that the fans are a priority, and what better way to reward them than with back-to-back World Series titles and meal deals throughout 2026.

Dodgers Jack in the Box Meal Deal

When the Dodgers throw seven or more strikeouts in any game (home or away), fans can get a free Jumbo Jack the following day with the purchase of a large drink.

Use the code "GODODGERS26" — either on the app or in store — to redeem the offer.

Dodgers Panda Express Meal Deal

Following all Dodger home wins, fans get get a $7 Panda plate from Panda Express.

Use the code "DODGERSWIN" in the app the day after a home win.

Dodgers McDonald's Meal Deal

When the Dodgers score six or more runs in any game, fans can get a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets in the McDonald's app with a $2 purchase.

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