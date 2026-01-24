Dodgers Bringing Iconic Southern California Burger to Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a history of making new additions to Dodger Stadium each season, whether it be in the form of major renovations to improve the fan experience or more modest additions.

In terms of Dodger Stadium food, fans are going to have a new option available as the Dodgers signed a multi-year partnership with Habit Burger & Grill.

“We are excited to welcome Habit in the Dodgers’ family of food partners,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement. “This exemplifies the excellence and enjoyment that fans have come to savor at Dodger Stadium, and we expect it will quickly become a popular destination in the Centerfield Plaza.”

The agreement calls for Habit to have a concession stand in the center field plaza, in addition to a presence throughout Dodger Stadium in the form of digital signage and promotional considerations.

"Congratulations to the Dodgers on their exciting win! Habit and the Dodgers have a lot in common – back-to-back No. 1 wins, feel-good family vibes and an uncompromising commitment to greatness," Habit Burger & Grill CEO Shannon Hennessy said.

"We’re thrilled to bring our fresh, award-winning food to the legendary Dodger Stadium. Go Dodgers!”

Los Angeles Dodgers reached a multi-year partnership agreement to bring Habit Burger & Grill to the center field plaza at Dodger Stadium, beginning with the start of the 2026 season. | Habit Burger & Grill

The offseason announcement was paired with Habit movers, wearing branded overalls, arriving at Dodger Stadium in the company's truck and unloading stacks of moving boxes, including signature Family Charboxes.

Dodger Stadium public address announcer Todd Leitz was emcee of the ribbon cutting. “What a gorgeous day to announce that Habit, America’s back-to-back number one burger winner, is making its latest move into Dodger Stadium, home of the back-to-back world champs,” Leitz said.

Habit was founded in Santa Barbara in 1969, and boasts an award-winning menu that features freshly chargrilled burgers, chicken and tuna, various salad offerings and handspun shakes. Tempura green beans and sweet potato also are on Habit's menu.

Food items are cooked-to-order over an open flame.

USA Today ranked Habit the No. 1 burger in American in 2024 and 2025. Habit, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc., is Orange County’s seventh-largest restaurant chain.

Where is the Habit stand at Dodger Stadium?

The Dodgers have not yet specified, but it is expected the Habit Burger & Grill concession stand will be located where Shake Shack previously occupied in the Dodger Stadium center field plaza.

Shake Shack has been in the center field plaza since the 2021 season as part of Dodger Stadium renovations.

