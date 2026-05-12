Mookie Betts Doesn't Think He Can Spark Dodgers' Struggling Offense

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts isn't interested in being the hero.

The Dodgers offense has struggled for the better part of the last three weeks. Monday's 9-3 loss against the San Francisco Giants was the ninth time in the last 12 games that the team scored three or fewer runs.

The matchup also marked the long-awaited return of Betts, who was sidelined by a right oblique strain just eight games into the 2026 season.

Betts spoke to the media ahead of Monday's game and was asked by reporters whether he could ignite a slumping Dodgers offense.

“No. Because I know I’m not the hero. It’s going to take us all,” Betts said.

“We’re going to go through our ups and downs. It’s important for everyone to know it’s going to take all of us and not just one guy getting through their struggles or whatever it is.”

Betts went 1-for-5 at the plate in his return and is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him put up the worst offensive numbers of his career. Last season wasn't an easy one for Betts, who endured a stomach illness that caused him to lose 20 pounds and continued the unprecedented transition to shortstop.

He's emerged as one of the top defensive shortstops in the league, becoming a Gold Glove finalist in 2025. But the offense remained somewhat of a mystery coming into 2026.

Monday's performance from the Dodgers offense was once again a disheartening one, with the team losing their 13th of the last 22 games. The back-to-back champions won a thrilling seven-game World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays batting .203, but can a slumping offense get them through a long and arduous regular season?

Dodgers Offense Needs to Turn Things Around Quickly

The lineup must turn a corner, especially given the pure talent featured throughout the batting order. The club has searched for a remedy to their slumping offense, but thus far have come up empty.

The Dodgers now trail the San Diego Padres by half a game in the National League West, and their struggles at the plate are certainly cause for concern.

While Betts may not want to be the hero for the Dodgers, it's become increasingly clear the team may need one.

The team feeds off of their leaders like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Betts. One of the trio will certainly have to find their rhythm, inevitably causing a stir within other players on the roster.

Betts is betting on time to reveal how the Dodgers will find a way to get out of their offensive stalemate as the season progresses.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be a jolt of energy or not,” he said. “I just know I’m here, I want to play, I want to win. Hopefully that gets the guys going as far as taking care of the game and winning ballgames. But we’ll see. Only time will tell with that.”

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