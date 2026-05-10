Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Compared to 4-Time Gold Glove Winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without star infielder Mookie Betts for over a month while he recovers from an oblique injury. Without Betts, the team has been able to stay afloat, but they will need him back to go after a three-peat this season.

However, the injury to Betts has given the team the opportunity to see young infielder Hyeseong Kim on a long-term basis. Kim was originally left off the Opening Day roster, despite him putting together a strong run in spring training.

But he has now been with the team since the injury to Betts, and Kim has made the most of his chance. Dodgers first base coach Chris Woodward has recently praised Kim for his ability on the field, even comparing him to former Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons.

“The talent he has, the work ethic, all the things combined, I’ve never seen a package quite like that,” Woodward said. “I think Simmons at his peak was probably similar. The arm strength, the quickness, he might have been the best I’ve ever seen."

Kim is excellent on defense, and he has helped the Dodgers replace Betts at the position. Manager Dave Roberts has called Kim a "spark plug" for Los Angeles, which is just more proof of him belonging in the majors.

During his MLB career, Simmons was seen as one of the best defensive shortstops, so this is major praise for Kim to receive. Simmons won four Gold Glove awards during his career, and Kim could be in the conversation if he were to be given enough reps.

This praise has been warranted for the infielder, and he has been very impressive since replacing Betts on the roster. Overall, Kim has hit .308 with one hun run, seven runs batted in and eight walks drawn, while posting an OPS of .770.

“Kim’s work ethic is off the charts. I have to tell him to stop. He wants to go, go, go. The speed, the arm strength, there are certain things he does that I can’t teach, mechanically. His hips are so mobile. He can be completely across his body and still throw a ball 100 mph across the field. And you’re like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense," Woodward said.

While Kim may not be Betts at the plate, he has been good enough for the Dodgers over the last month, and he may have earned himself a spot on the roster long-term. Once Betts does return on Monday, Los Angeles will have some tough decisions to make, but sending Kim back to the minors could be a mistake the team can't afford to make right now.

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