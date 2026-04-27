Dodgers Have Tough Decision Looming as Mookie Betts Nears Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost starting shortstop Mookie Betts to injury less than two weeks into the 2026 season.

Betts landing on the injured list with a right oblique strain was far from ideal, but it opened the door for infielder Hyeseong Kim. The Dodgers signed the KBO infielder to a three-year, $12.5 million deal last offseason.

Kim's defense was his calling card as he won four Gold Glove awards overseas, but there was a question mark surrounding his bat ahead of the 2025 season. The infielder began last season in the minors, but eventually earned a promotion and remained on the Dodgers roster throughout the postseason.

Entering this spring, Kim said that his biggest goal throughout camp was making the Dodgers' Opening Day roster. To his dismay, he didn't make the cut as the Dodgers chose to have former top prospect Alex Freeland occupy the final roster spot.

Manager Dave Roberts labeled it as one of the hardest decisions of spring training.

"It was probably the toughest decision of the spring," Roberts said of leaving Kim off the roster. "There's no doubt that Hyeseong at some point is going to come help us out.

"I think the driver as far as the outset, is giving Hyeseong the opportunity to play every day, play all over the diamond; he's going to play some short, some center, some second base there. Whereas here, he wouldn't have the runway to play more frequently.

"I think with Alex, what he's done in Triple-A already, he's played well there and there's really nothing left for him to prove there. So I think for us to give him a little bit of runway to see what we have in him, give him an opportunity to play here for us against right-handed pitching and just kind of see where it goes.

"But again, it's really not an indictment on Hyeseong at all. Like I said, we think the world of him as a player, as a teammate, and expect him to help us at some point."

Now, it appears the Dodgers will have to make that decision once again when Betts returns in the coming weeks. Will it be Kim or Freeland?

Dodgers Need to Decide Between Alex Freeland, Hyeseong Kim

Both players have performed well at the major league level this season, albeit Kim in more limited action.

Kim is hitting .333 with an OPS of .848 across 45 at-bats with one home run, seven RBIs and five stolen bases. Meanwhile, Freeland is hitting .235 with an OPS of .641 in 68 at-bats with one home run and six RBIs.

The Korean infielder has taken full advantage of filling in for Betts, and has been especially good against right-handed pitching. He's also played spectacular defense at shortstop.

“I always say, I mean, I always think it, it’s just like when he plays, he always does something to help the team win," manager Dave Roberts said of Kim. "He really does. And it’s good he’s getting some runway."

Betts is not expected to return for the next couple of weeks, so the pair will get additional opportunities before any firm decisions are made. However, the pressure is certainly on for both Kim and Freeland as Betts is close to rejoining the Dodgers.

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