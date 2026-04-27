Dave Roberts Praises Hyeseong Kim as 'Spark Plug' for Dodgers

When the Los Angeles Dodgers lost star shortstop Mookie Betts to an oblique injury in early April, the team was surrounded by some level of uncertainty. On one hand, the roster is strong enough to withstand an injury like this, but at the same time, Betts is a catalyst for this group.

Due to the tricky nature of these oblique injuries, Los Angeles didn't want to put a firm timeline on the return of Betts. But manager Dave Roberts did say that he would likely be out for around four to six weeks.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers called up young infielder Hyeseong Kim to replace Betts on the roster. And in the weeks since this move, Kim has been excellent for Los Angeles, earning praise from Roberts multiple times.

“It seems like every time he gets out there, he does something to help us win,” Roberts recently said of Kim. “So, can’t give him any [higher] praise. He’s always prepared, and he is a spark plug for us, on both sides of the baseball.”

While Kim isn't Betts, he has been able to help keep the Dodgers afloat on both defense and in the lineup. In 18 games played for the team, Kim has hit .333 with one home run, seven runs batted in and six walks drawn.

His continued impact on this team can't be overstated, and it seems that Kim has been making the most of this opportunity. The infielder himself even reflected on his time with the Dodgers so far this season.

“I just want to make sure that I play my hardest each and every game and focus on every game; one game at a time,” Kim said.

Before the start of the year, many fans believed that Kim would make the Opening Day roster after a strong spring. But Los Angeles decided to go with Alex Freeland instead, sending Kim down to the minor leagues.

But Kim didn't sulk, and instead vowed to get even better for when his time came. Well, his time is now, and Kim has been playing lights out for the Dodgers so far.

Kim made his MLB debut last year with Los Angeles, playing in 71 games for the team. Overall, he hit .280 with three home runs and 17 runs batted in.

The infielder isn't a power source for the Dodgers, and they don't need him to do anything other than get timely hits and be on base. With the star power on the roster, having guys like Kim can raise the ceiling of a team like Los Angeles, giving them a well-rounded unit.

If Kim were to continue to play at this high level, the Dodgers would have some tough roster decisions to make when Betts does return. But for now, all Kim can do is put himself in a strong position and hope that the team views him highly.

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