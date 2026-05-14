Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts Out

In the finale of a four-game matchup with the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to earn a split.

The Dodgers dropped the first two games of the series against San Francisco, but battled back to get a win in the third game.

Los Angeles earned the victory on the back of starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who continued his excellent season on the mound. Ohtani went seven innings, allowing zero runs and just four hits while striking out eight batters to help the Dodgers get back in the win column.

This was a much-needed victory for the team as they had lost their previous four games in a row, all by at least four runs. The Dodgers offense scored three or fewer runs in five straight games before Wednesday's win.

So heading into this final game with the Giants, the Dodgers offense will look to keep things going strong. After this game, Los Angeles will head out on the road for a nine-game road trip, with series against the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Taking the mound for the Dodgers on Thursday will be right-hander Emmet Sheehan.

Sheehan will be looking to replicate the success from his last start when he allowed just one run over 4.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves. He'll hope to go longer into the game, though.

The right-hander has been fairly up and down this year, but there have been times when he's looked very good. Overall, Sheehan has posted an ERA of 4.79 over seven starts, throwing 35.2 innings of work.

Going against him will be righty Landen Roupp, who owns an ERA of 3.09 in eight starts for the Giants. Like Sheehan, Roupp pitched well in his last outing, giving up just one run in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'll also look to go deeper in the game.

Roupp has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last six starts, showing some nice consistency on the mound. The Dodgers offense will look to get to him early to avoid allowing the right-hander to settle into a rhythm.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Will Smith, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, 2B Miguel Rojas, SS

Ohtani is once again out of the lineup as the Dodgers give him his first true off day of the season.

Mookie Betts is also out after playing the last three games, with Rojas at shortstop.

Smith is acting as the team's designated hitter and hitting leadoff for the first time in his career.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Thursday, May 14 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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