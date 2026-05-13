Dodgers’ Brutal Losing Streak Reaches Level Not Seen Since 1936

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now lost four games in a row, with each loss seemingly getting uglier than the last. In fact, the Dodgers' recent losing ways haven't been this bad since 1936, according to MLB.com research.

In each of the four games that the Dodgers have dropped, the team has lost by at least four runs, tying the longest streak in a season since at least 1900. The the last time the Dodgers franchise did this was in 1936, which was before the team moved to Los Angeles.

Per our MLB .com research crew, the Dodgers' active four-game losing streak by four-plus runs is tied for their longest in a single season since at least 1900.

Last time the Dodgers lost four straight by four-plus runs was before the team moved to LA, from July 1-4, 1936. — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) May 13, 2026

This is certainly not the type of performance that was expected from this club this season, and the start to the year has been a little strange. While the Dodgers have been good, the offense has been very inconsistent once again, leading to a lot of the problems at hand.

However, even with these problems, the team doesn't seem overly concerned. Veteran Max Muncy tried to calm the storm with his thoughts on the matter.

“We’re back-to-back champions for a reason,” Muncy said. “We find ways to get out of this.”

The offense was supposed to be better this season after the team added star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the mix. But Tucker himself hasn't quite lived up to the hype, with him batting .253 with four home runs and 20 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .756.

Additionally, Shohei Ohtani hasn't been the same at the plate, with the Dodgers trying different methods to get him back on track. This includes extra days off and not having him hit when he pitches.

Los Angeles is trying to figure out any way to break this slump right now, and lucky for them, the season is still young. But in order for the team to reach their goals in place, the offense will need to turn things around.

Overall, the Dodgers are now 24-18 on the season, a half a game back of the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West. The Dodgers aren't worried about making the postseason over the course of a 162-game season, but the team doesn't exactly have the look of a serious title contender right now.

With the way that Los Angeles has come out of the gates, it does seem like there is some fatigue after multiple years of long playoff runs.

Winning three straight titles is no easy feat, and there is a reason why the last time it happened in MLB was in 2000-02. The physical toll that long playoff runs and shortened offseasons can take on teams is rough, and the Dodgers will need to navigate this reality moving forward.

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