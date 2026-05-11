Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Mookie Betts Returns, Hyeseong Kim Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are kicking off a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers and Giants met at Oracle Park just three weeks ago, with San Francisco taking two of three games in a disappointing series for the reigning back-to-back champions.

The Dodgers will look for much better results this time around as they're coming off a series loss to the Atlanta Braves, and have just four wins over their last 11 games.

The Dodgers (24-16) are tied with the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West. The Giants (16-24) are in fourth, a half-game ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers Activate Mookie Betts, Option Alex Freeland

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Monday's game, activating shortstop Mookie Betts off the injured list and optioning infielder Alex Freeland to Triple-A.

The Dodgers were deciding between optioning Freeland or Hyeseong Kim, or designating Santiago Espinal for assignment.

In the end, they decided to keep Kim and Espinal on the roster.

Betts has been out since April 4 due to an oblique injury. He was 5-for-28 (.179) with two home runs and an OPS of .710 before the injury.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Monday looking to pick up where he left off in his last start.

Sasaki pitched a season-high six innings on May 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Overall, Sasaki has a 5.97 ERA across six starts this season with 26 strikeouts to 15 walks.

He has had a longer break in between starts because Blake Snell was activated off the injured list and started in Sasaki's place on Saturday.

Opposite Sasaki will be Giants right-hander Trevor McDonald, who made his season debut last week against the San Diego Padres.

McDonald pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. McDonald was sent back to the minor leagues after his start, but then recalled when Logan Webb went on the injured list.

He's now pitched 25 career innings at the MLB level, sporting a 1.44 ERA with 23 strikeouts to three walks.

He made his first career start at Dodger Stadium last year, pitching six innings of one-run baseball.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Monday, May 11 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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