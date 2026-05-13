Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in desperate need of a win.

The Dodgers have dropped the first two games of their series at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium to the San Francisco Giants. Overall, the Dodgers have lost four consecutive games, all at home and all by at least four runs.

The Dodgers' offense has been dormant for the last two weeks, and they've scored three or fewer runs in each of their last five games.

On Tuesday, they'll give the ball to one of the game's best pitchers — but won't have him in the lineup leading off.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday, but will be out of the lineup for the fourth time in his seven starts.

Ohtani has been lights out on the mound in his first full season as a two-way player for the Dodgers, allowing just four earned runs over 37 innings for a 0.97 ERA. He has 42 strikeouts to nine walks while sporting a 0.81 WHIP.

Ohtani faced the Giants as a pitcher three weeks ago, pitching six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. That was his last pitching start in which he also hit (he went 0-for-4).

Opposite Ohtani will be Giants left-hander Robbie Ray, who's continuing his career resurgence in San Francisco.

After an All-Star 2025 season, Ray has picked up where he left off, sporting a 2.76 ERA across eight starts with 47 strikeouts over 45.2 innings of work.

Ray hasn't allowed more than three runs in any start this season. He'll look to continue his dominance against a scuffling Dodgers offense that won't have Ohtani.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, DH Miguel Rojas, 2B Alex Call, LF Santiago Espinal, 3B

Betts is leading off with Ohtani out of the lineup, while Pages is hitting cleanup above Tucker. Hernández has been moved back up to the No. 6 spot, with Call and Espinal getting starts against the left-hander.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, May 13 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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