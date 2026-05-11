Dodgers’ Looming Roster Cut for Mookie Betts Isn’t as Obvious as It Appears

Hyeseong Kim, Alex Freeland or Santiago Espinal.

Those three players are at the forefront of conversations for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they figure out the corresponding move for Mookie Betts' return.

Betts is set to officially rejoin the team on Monday after missing five weeks with an oblique injury. The Dodgers could use him amid a rough 4-7 stretch.

“It’ll be kind of a shot in the arm to have Mookie back,” manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Braves. “I know he’s excited. Just to kind of add a star player into your lineup lengthens things out. He comes in fresh, excited to be back. Hopefully, he can infuse some energy into this club.”

However, with it comes a very difficult decision.

The Dodgers need to make room on the active roster for Betts, and have no clear answer as to who he'll replace. The decision is between three players — Kim, Freeland and Espinal — and while one of them (Espinal) is playing significantly worse than the other two, the choice isn't that simple.

“Obviously, we’ve got a tough decision,” Roberts said. “All of the options, potentially for the corresponding move — these guys have done a great job and served a very good purpose for our club. It’s a good problem in the sense of where we’re at. But it’s a potential tough conversation.”

Espinal has just 32 at-bats this season, hitting .188 with an OPS of .438. However, the Dodgers don't feel pressure to get him consistent playing time, which is something they value with a starting lineup that is essentially set in stone every day.

Freeland has received the most playing time (98 at-bats) after beating out Kim for the final roster spot in spring training. He's played great defense at second base, but is hitting just .235 with an OPS of .646.

Then there's Kim, who was disappointed to be left off the Opening Day roster but didn't have to wait long for his call-up when Betts went down. Since returning to the big leagues, he's done nothing to warrant being sent down, hitting .289 with an OPS of .748. He's also received considerable praise from his manager.

“I always say, I mean, I always think it, it’s just like when he plays, he always does something to help the team win," Roberts said of Kim last month.

On Sunday, Roberts said that "absolutely" still applies, while adding that he could make a case for all three players to remain with the team, "but that is the point, to help us win.”

So that brings us back to the decision, that isn't as obvious as it seems.

Dodgers Unlikely to DFA Santiago Espinal Setting Up Difficult Decision

Espinal is playing the worst of the bunch, and is getting sporadic playing time for the Dodgers. So theoretically, he would be the most obvious answer.

However, the Dodgers are also considering the fact that both Kim and Freeland are part of their future plans, and the only way for them to continue developing is to receive everyday opportunities. At the big league level, those won't be coming anymore with Betts back.

If both Kim and Freeland were on the roster, they'd likely be splitting time at second base. That would mean inconsistent playing time for two players who would greatly benefit from getting everyday at-bats.

That's the reason Kim didn't make the Opening Day roster in the first place.

“I think you’re circling around it as far as who’s going to get the lion’s share [of opportunities], how much is Mookie going to play, the value of somebody going to the minors and playing more versus having some optionality with the roster,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of different kind of ways you can go about it. We’re in the process of having those conversations now.”

With that information, it's unlikely the Dodgers keep both players on the roster. Thus, Espinal appears safe for now, and the Dodgers look like they're going to be in the same position they were just seven weeks ago: Kim or Freeland?

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