Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level Over Shohei Ohtani's Blister on Pitching Hand

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been dealing with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand for the last few weeks.

Ohtani could be seen picking at his finger during his pitching start on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It didn't seem to bother him too much, as the right-hander fired six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six.

On Thursday, Roberts said the blister is "small," and added it's a "non-issue" for him moving forward. He also said the team doesn't think it has affected his pitching.

Ohtani is in the midst of one of the best starts to a season in MLB history as a pitcher, sporting a microscopic 0.74 ERA across 61 innings. Only two pitchers in MLB history — Jacob deGrom in 2021 and Juan Marichal in 1966 — have had lower ERAs through 10 starts since earned runs became official in 1913.

Lowest ERA in first 10 starts of season, since ER official (1913) excl openers:



2021 Jacob deGrom: 0.56

1966 Juan Marichal: 0.59

2026 Shohei Ohtani: 0.74



!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

Ohtani is firmly in the mix for the Cy Young award in the National League, the one honor that he's yet to win at the MLB level. However, the Japanese star has some fierce competition, as Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers are off to dominant starts of their own.

Despite Ohtani's historic dominance on the mound this season, he still doesn't appear to be satisfied with where he's at.

After his start last week against the Colorado Rockies in which he didn't allow a hit across six innings but walked four and allowed a run, he had nothing good to say about his performance.

“I was just battling the lack of command I had throughout the night,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton. “Just way too many walks, and of course you want to avoid the hits, but the result of that was a lot of walks today, and that’s something that I just don’t really want to do.”

On Wednesday, Ohtani was slightly more complimentary of himself — but only slightly.

“Today was definitely a lot better than last time,” Ohtani said through Ireton. “Hard to say if today was really good, just have to look back and review it, but I could tell for sure it was better than last time.”

He added: “I like where I’m at. But it’s [June]. I do want to be able to look back halfway through the season and see where things are at, but I’m pleased with where I’m at right now.”

It's hard to imagine Ohtani getting much better considering he's allowed just five earned runs across his 61 innings of work, and his ERA is yet to even hit 1.00 this year.

However, Ohtani holds himself to a standard higher than most, and will continue to strive to somehow be better.

“He’s really being very selfish with baserunners, trying to give up runs,” Roberts said. “I think a lot of starting pitchers, you feel your way into the game, give up a couple early and you bear down. With Shohei, every run is a premium.

"He’s literally trying to throw a shutout every time out there.”

More times than not this year, he's done just that.

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