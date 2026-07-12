Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Clear Message With All-Star Game Decision

Fans all across the baseball world are unfortunately dealing with the reality that Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be playing in this week's All-Star Game.

Ohtani has been dealing with ongoing knee irritation, and the team isn't taking any chances to allow the issue to get worse. The Dodgers scratched Ohtani from his scheduled start on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the slugger remained in the lineup as the designated hitter.

The team announced that Ohtani would be receiving "interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season" following the series against Arizona.

While this isn't the news that any fan would like to see, the goal for Ohtani and the Dodgers has always been to find success in October.

This decision made that even clearer than it already was.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” manager Dave Roberts said. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.

"And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”

Ohtani will not undergo any surgical procedures on his knee, and will instead receive an injection and have his knee drained after Sunday's game.

The expectation is that Ohtani will continue to perform his two-way duties as normal, but the Dodgers will determine the next steps at a later date. Ohtani has been handling a large workload this season, and it has clearly taken a toll on his body.

On the mound, Ohtani has been one of the more dominant pitchers around the league, sporting a 1.79 ERA.

At the plate, Ohtani has hit .290 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .941. Ohtani is a heavy favorite to win the NL MVP award again this season, and he has been on a tear offensively of late.

Shohei Ohtani Has Dealt With Multiple Injuries This Season

Ohtani has dealt with a few minor injuries in 2026, with the knee issue stemming from a stolen base attempt against the Pittsburgh Pirates in mid-June. The star has been playing through the issue, with the medical staff watching him closely. The knee injury only caused Ohtani to miss one game.

Ohtani has also seen a few bicep injuries take place, with the star being taken out of a recent game due to tightness.

It was revealed that Ohtani had hidden a previous biceps issue from the team, with the star choosing to navigate the injury himself. Ohtani is a true competitor, but sometimes his desire to be great can cloud his judgment.

Finally, Ohtani has also been dealing with a blister on his pitching hand. However, he's said it hasn't impacted his ability to pitch.

Each injury to Ohtani this season has been minor, but the Dodgers do need him healthy for the postseason if they want to win another title. Shutting him down through the All-Star break is unfortunate, but it's necessary for Los Angeles to put itself in a position to compete for the three-peat later in the year.

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