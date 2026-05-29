Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Not Happy After 6 No-Hit Innings vs Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn't have his best stuff on the mound Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, he managed to limit the damage.

Ohtani went six no-hit innings, but was charged with an earned run on four walks while striking out seven to help the Dodgers earn a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies.

It wasn't the right-hander's prettiest performance, but it more than got the job done.

Shohei Ohtani is through six no-hit innings against the Rockies:



6 IP

0 H

1 ER

4 BB

7 K

99 pitches/14 whiffs



His season ERA is now 0.82. The Dodgers lead 3-1. Ohtani also homered today.pic.twitter.com/njIydKgggO — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 28, 2026

The Dodgers two-way star wasn't satisfied with the results, though.

“I think I could’ve pitched deeper into the game if I give up hits,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “Just the walks lead to shorter outings. And I would rather take the days where I get hit a little bit but still be efficient rather than walking and just not being able to pitch deeper into the game.”

Overall on the season, Ohtani is sporting a 0.82 ERA with 61 strikeouts across 55 innings pitched. The right-hander was hitless through six, but felt the numerous walks could have been prevented had he been sharper on the mound.

“I was just battling the lack of command I had throughout the night,” Ohtani said. “Just way too many walks, and of course you wanna avoid the hits, but the result of that was a lot of walks today, and that’s something that I just don’t really want to do.”

“Personally, I hate walking batters more than I do giving up hits,” Ohtani added in Japanese. “I think giving up hits isn’t as bad rhythm-wise. Pitch-count-wise too. Allowing hitters to reach base on walks makes it that much harder to pitch deep into games.”

Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are the two rotation staples that haven't been affected by injury in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are looking to Justin Wrobleski, Eric Lauer, Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki to make up for the loss of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and All-Star Tyler Glasnow.

LA is depending on Ohtani and Yamamoto to be consistently great, and perhaps that where is the right-hander's frustration with his performance Wednesday night lies.

Is Shohei Ohtani Losing Steam In Cy Young Race?

Regardless, what the Dodgers two-way star has done this season is nothing short of spectacular. Ohtani is fixated on winning the NL Cy Young, which is one award he has yet to win throughout his already legendary career.

The right-hander is a candidate to receive the accolade, but there is a question of whether he compares to other pitchers with a heavier workload. Ohtani has been charged with just five earned runs across nine starts this season.

He has the best ERA and WHIP among all starting pitchers in the NL, but the race this season is especially difficult to call. Ohtani doesn't pitch every five days as the Dodgers attempt to manage his workload on the mound and at the plate throughout the long 162-game season.

That puts him behind other NL pitchers who have more innings under their belt in a five-man rotation.

At this point, Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez has to be seen as the favorite amid his historic 44.2 scoreless inning streak.

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