Dodgers Manager Hopes Dalton Rushing Proves Him Wrong This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain without catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing due to injury,

Smith is set to return in a few weeks, with him finally trending in the right direction. As for Rushing, the Dodgers got some good news about the severity of his UCL tear.

Rushing won't need surgery to repair the issue, but he's also unlikely to return as a catcher this year. However, he could still come back as a left-handed hitting option for the Dodgers down the stretch and into the postseason.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hopeful that Rushing can change the narrative and actually return to be the backup catcher for this team.

“I still think it’s unlikely but we’re still going through the process and I hope I’m wrong,” Roberts said. “He’s determined to go through the progression and build up to get back and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Rushing has yet to begin a throwing program, but he's been progressing nicely. The team scheduled him to have his elbow re-examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week, giving him more insight into how the process is going.

If he can only come back as a batter, the Dodgers will still be happy with that. Los Angeles has been encouraged by his development at the plate this season, with Rushing hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .810.

Rushing had filled in nicely for Smith over the last few months, making his own injury even more unfortunate. But the Dodgers are hoping that they'll have the 25-year-old back in some capacity as the team tries to go for a three-peat this season.

What is the Dodgers' Current Catching Situation?

With Smith and Rushing out, the Dodgers have turned to Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia. Both players are familiar with the Dodgers' catching system, but neither player offers much offense from game to game.

This has impacted the overall ceiling of Los Angeles during this stretch, but injuries are a reality of the long season. The Dodgers are hoping for Smith to come back to the team soon, and then Rushing to follow at some point before the postseason.

Until then, the Dodgers will continue to use Feduccia as the starter and Rortvedt as his backup. Feduccia has been slightly more impactful, hitting .235 with an OPS of .698 across 16 games.

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