Dodgers Star Has Tear in UCL, Will Miss Significant Time

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing, who went on the injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation, has a "slightly torn UCL" and will miss significant time, manager Dave Roberts announced.

Roberts said Rushing will be shut down from throwing for at least four to six weeks but will continue his hitting progression.

It's currently unclear if he'll be able to play catcher again this season, but the Dodgers hope he can potentially be a pinch-hit option down the stretch and in the postseason.

"We're gonna keep the hitting going," Roberts said to David Vassegh of AM570 radio. "Slow program with the throwing. Don’t know what that looks like for the rest of the season and throughout the postseason."

Roberts said the timing of Rushing's injury — the day before the trade deadline — allowed LA to reshape their catching tandem before it was too late.

Will Smith, the Dodgers' All-Star starting catcher, remains at least three to four weeks away from returning as he recovers from an inflamed disc in his neck that's sidelined him since early June.

“Fortunately, it happened the day before the trade deadline," Roberts said of Rushing's injury. "So … today we’re looking at two new catchers.”

Those two new catchers aren't completely new, as both of them have experience with the organization.

Ben Rortvedt, acquired from the New York Mets for right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott, also joined LA down the stretch last season amid injuries to Smith and Rushing. He did a great job handling the team's pitching staff, and even started four postseason games before Smith could fully return, going 3-for-7.

The other catcher, Hunter Feduccia, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays but spent the first eight years of his career in the Dodgers organization before being traded ahead of last year's deadline in the deal that brought Rortvedt to LA.

“The biggest thing was to make sure we felt like we had coverage with both Will and Rush out," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said of the two catcher trades on Monday. “The No. 1 goal was to build some depth, and the ability to add two guys that we’ve had before made it really exciting for us to be able to do, knowing that they’re both really good defensive receivers, and our pitchers are going to feel good with them behind the plate."

He added: "It was really important to kind of come in and fit right into the clubhouse and know that our guys have thrown to them, or most of them have thrown to them in the past. So it was a really good fit.”

Rushing is now set to miss significant time, but the Dodgers hope he doesn't have to undergo surgery.

The 25-year-old was thrust into a starting role following the injury to Smith, and has enjoyed an impressive first full season in the big leagues, hitting .253 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .809.

Rortvedt is expected to get the "lion's share" of the starts as LA awaits the return of Smith.

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