Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Clear Response to Red Sox Firing Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox recently made the decision to fire longtime manager Alex Cora following a poor start to the season. Cora had led the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 and numerous playoff appearances over eight seasons across two separate stints.

Following the news that Cora had been fired, it sent shockwaves across baseball, with former players and different personnel weighing in. This includes Los Angeles Dodgers star infielder Mookie Betts, who played under Cora for two seasons, helping Boston win the 2018 World Series.

When asked about his thoughts on the firing of Cora, Betts sent a clear message around the subject.

"That ain't got nothing to do with me and I stay out of that," Betts said.

Mookie Betts said he hasn’t spoken to Alex Cora:



“That ain’t got nothing to do with me and I stay out of that.”#Dodgers #RedSox — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 29, 2026

Betts' lack of a response speaks volumes, and it seems clear that he doesn't want to weigh in on this move. The infielder was an All-Star in both years that he played under Cora, and he won the American League MVP award in 2018.

But since his trade to the Dodgers before the 2020 season, Betts has tried to stay away from discussing the Red Sox. Betts has said good things about the organization and Cora in the past, but it seems that he is focused on the Dodgers solely.

Mookie Betts Still Recovering From Oblique Injury

Betts has been trying to recover from an oblique injury that he suffered at the start of Aprul, and right now, there is no clear timetable for his return. But the star infielder has been progressing nicely, and he could end up returning sometime over the next few weeks.

Due to the tricky nature of oblique injuries, the Dodgers didn't want to put a firm timeline on his return, and everything has been played carefully Los Angeles is staying patient in its approach to the injury to Betts, especially since the team's ultimate goal is winning the World Series at the end of the year.

The Dodgers don't need Betts right now, and the team would much rather have him miss a large portion of games to get fully healthy, rather than come back early to re-injure himself. Los Angeles has the luxury of a well-rounded roster, even without Betts, and this has allowed them to take their time with the recovery.

Prior to suffering the injury, Betts had hit .179 with two home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .710. Once he comes back, Los Angeles will could look to slow-play his return, helping him get back to being comfortable within games.

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