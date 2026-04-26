Dodgers Injury Updates: Mookie Betts, Brock Stewart, Blake Snell, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing the 2026 season without a handful of key players on the roster. Los Angeles has seen some guys go down with injury during the season, while others have yet to make their debut this year.

Here are some updates on the biggest injuries that the Dodgers are currently dealing with.

Mookie Betts

Betts has been out for a few weeks after suffering an oblique injury against the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles has been patient in its approach to his recovery due to the tricky nature of these injuries.

The veteran could begin a rehab assignment this week, and he has been progressing in his recovery. Before the injury, Betts had hit .179 with two home runs, seven runs batted in and three walks drawn.

It appears he's set to return to the Dodgers in early-to-mid May.

Blake Snell

Snell finally made a rehab start for the Dodgers as he recovers from left shoulder fatigue. The left-hander threw 32 pitches across one-plus innings in Single-A.

Snell is aiming to pitch three innings in his next rehab start, and will need to complete five innings before being a realistic option. That means he's likely 2-3 weeks away, setting him up for a mid-May return.

Los Angeles has missed Snell in the starting rotation, and he will offer them a reliable lefty arm once he comes back. Overall last season, Snell made 11 starts for the Dodgers, registering an ERA of 2.35.

Brock Stewart

The big bullpen arm that the Dodgers landed at the trade deadline last year, Stewart has been out since late last season. But the right-hander is getting close to a return, with him progressing to pitch on back-to-back days on his rehab assignment, according to manager Dave Roberts.

“Brock has to go back-to-back,” Roberts said. “We’re probably looking at a couple of days down and then do it back-to-back at the end of next week. At that point in time, it will be a real conversation.”

Last season, Stewart only appeared in four games for Los Angeles before suffering a shoulder injury. In this limited time, he posted an ERA of 4.91.

Stewart is likely to be back in early May.

Tommy Edman

Edman has been recovering from right ankle surgery, and he has been facing live pitchers. But his build-up has been slow, only doing straight running right now.

Los Angeles is being cautious with him due to his injury history over the years. Last season, Edman hit .225 with 13 home runs, 49 runs batted in and 19 walks drawn.

Kiké Hernández

The Dodgers have been without their energy bunny in Hernández as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery. But Hernández has been starting to ramp back up, taking part in on-field batting practice and participating in defensive drills.

Hernández said he's aiming to be back when he's eligible in late May. Last season, Hernández hit .203 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in, while walking 18 times.

Gavin Stone

Stone has been recovering from right shoulder inflammation that caused him to have surgery last season. The right-hander had a setback in his recovery during spring training after tossing a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut.

Los Angeles expects to get him back sometime in the next few months, and his presence could help bolster the pitching staff. Stone missed the entire 2025 season, but in 2024, he made 25 starts for Los Angeles, posting an ERA of 3.53 across 140.1 innings.

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