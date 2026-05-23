Dodgers Officially Release 3 Pitchers From Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers released three pitchers this week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com

Right-handed pitchers Joel Ibarra, Domingo Geronimo and Edgar Leon were all released from the organization.

Ibarra was officially released from the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, Geronimo was released from the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers and Leon was cut from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Dodgers Release Joel Ibarra

Ibarra initially signed with the Dodgers in December 2018 as an international free agent out of Mexico.

He debuted with the organization in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, and came stateside in 2022.

Ibarra struggled to rise the organizational ranks, only making it as far as High-A in 2025.

He finally made it to Double-A in 2026, where he struggled, allowing nine earned runs over 9.2 innings for an 8.38 ERA. He had 23 walks with just 12 strikeouts, demonstrating an inability to command the baseball.

Overall, across parts of six seasons in the minor leagues, Ibarra registered a 4.89 ERA over 163.2 innings with 205 strikeouts and 148 walks.

Now, the 23-year-old will look to continue his baseball career elsewhere.

Dodgers Release Domingo Geronimo

Geronimo initially signed with the Dodgers on Jan. 15, 2022 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic. He pitched in the DSL in 2022 and 2023 before coming stateside in 2024.

Geronimo pitched at three levels in 2025, reaching as high as Double-A. This year, though, he began the year at Single-A, where he had a 17.18 ERA across 11 innings of work. He allowed 21 earned runs on 24 hits with 15 walks.

Overall, across parts of five seasons in the minor leagues, the 21-year-old compiled a 5.58 ERA over 137 innings of work.

Dodgers Release Edgar Leon

Leon first signed with the Dodgers on the same day as Geronimo as an international free agent out of Venezuela.

He played in the DSL from 2022-24 before going to the Arizona Complex League in 2025.

Leon spent a majority of 2025 in the ACL, making just one appearance at Single-A.

He then went back to the ACL in 2026, where he made four appearances this year, allowing seven earned runs over four innings for a 15.75 ERA.

Across parts of five seasons in the minor leagues, the 21-year-old accrued a 4.13 ERA over 135 innings with 144 strikeouts and 98 walks.

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