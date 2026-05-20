Dodgers Officially Release 6-Year Veteran Amid Disappointing Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with an offseason addition just a few months into the 2026 season.

Right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems, who joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February, was released by the Oklahoma City Comets this week, per the MiLB.com transaction log.

Jordan Weems Dodgers Tenure

Weems was with the Dodgers at big league spring training, making five appearances and allowing eight runs over four innings for an ERA of 18.00

Weems then opened the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he made 17 relief appearances, allowing 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings for a 9.22 ERA. He had just nine strikeouts to 16 walks in an abysmal showing for the Comets.

Now, the 33-year-old will head to free agency, where he'll look for his next home.

Jordan Weems Career History

Weems was initially drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft as a catcher.

He spent five years as a catcher in the minor leagues before converting to a relief pitcher in 2016. The right-hander ended up spending his entire Red Sox tenure in the minor leagues before electing free agency after the 2019 season.

The then-Oakland Athletics signed Weems ahead of the 2020 season, and he made his debut that year, sporting a 3.21 ERA across 13 innings. He then struggled in 2021 across the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks before finding a home with the Washington Nationals.

Weems was with the Nationals from 2022-24, making a total of 124 appearances and compiling a 5.03 ERA with 136 strikeouts over 136 innings of work. He latched on with the Houston Astros during the 2025 season, appearing in four games and sporting a 14.54 ERA. His last MLB appearance came in August 2025.

Weems didn't get back to the MLB level with the Dodgers, but will hope to find another team interested in his services.

Across his six-year career, he's had one good season (2023) when he finished with a 3.62 ERA across 54.2 innings. Overall, he holds a career 5.51 ERA with 160 big league innings under his belt.

Weems mainly relies on a four-seam fastball and slider, while also mixing in a split finger and occasional curveball. He'll need to find more success with his fastball if he wants to get back to the MLB level.

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