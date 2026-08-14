Dodgers Officially Release 4-Year Veteran Catcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Chuckie Robinson from the organization on Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the team's transaction log.

Robinson spent just over a year with the franchise, after he was first acquired in May 2025 when the Dodgers claimed him off waivers. He joined the Dodgers batting .272 with one home run and 18 RBIs at Triple-A Salt Lake City, the Los Angeles Angels' minor league affiliate.

Robinson provided much-needed depth to a thinning position group last season as injuries to both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing left the Dodgers floundering for reinforcements at a crucial point in the season.

In September 2025, the Dodgers deployed Ben Rortvedt as the starting catcher and called up Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City to back him up. Things weren't looking good for the defending champions as Smith's absence from the lineup was detrimental.

But the Dodgers kept things going and Rortvedt called some of the best games for the team behind the plate. Robinson made his Dodgers debut on Sept. 15, against the Philadelphia Phillies. The matchup was a preview of the National League Division Series, where the Dodgers would go on to beat the Phillies in four games.

The catching injury crisis in LA propelled Robinson to the forefront of the Dodgers. Though Robinson played in only one game last season, he provided depth for LA at time where the team's first two catching options were sidelined.

Robinson got more playing time in 2026, where he played eight games at the big league level before he was released this month. He went 2-for-23 with five strikeouts.

The catcher's numbers were much better in the minors, where he hit . 229 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and a .773 OPS. Robinson remains a solid defender behind the plate, but his offensive numbers have likely played a role in his sporadic playing time in the big leagues.

Robinson has played a total of 60 MLB games, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Dodgers. He has a career .124 batting average in the majors, something he'll have to improve with his next team.

While the Dodgers have parted ways with Robinson, the team has welcomed back Rortvedt to the organization. The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt from the New York Mets at the beginning of August, as injuries to Smith and Rushing have once again depleted the catcher position.

The Dodgers also re-acquired Hunter Feduccia, who makes up the second half of the team's current catching tandem.

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