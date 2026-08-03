Dodgers Acquire Catcher From Rays in Buzzer Beater Trade Deadline Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added another catcher right before Major League Baseball's 3 p.m. PT trade deadline.

Catcher Hunter Feduccia, who the Dodgers traded ahead of last year's deadline, has been acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition to Feduccia, the Dodgers also received right-handed pitcher Jack Kmatz from Tampa Bay in the deal..

What Did the Dodgers Trade Away for Hunter Feduccia?

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Jack Suwinski to the Rays in the deal for Feduccia and Kmatz. They also sent international bonus pool money.

The full deal, per source: The Rays send catcher Hunter Feduccia and right-hander Jacob Kmatz to the Dodgers outfielder Jack Suwinski and international bonus pool money. https://t.co/YhskvkLNBv — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 3, 2026

Suwinski, 28, hasn't played at the major league level this season. In 93 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's hitting .291 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .947.

The Dodgers claimed him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2026 season.

With Suwinski gone, the Dodgers have opened a spot in the Triple-A outfield, potentially for the promotion of top prospect Josue De Paula.

Why Did the Dodgers Acquire 2 Catchers Before the Trade Deadline?

The Dodgers have now added Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt on Monday, two catchers familiar with the organization.

This comes amid the injuries to Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, leaving a clear hole on the Dodgers roster.

Smith has been out since early June due to an inflamed disc in his neck. Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on him this weekend, saying he's restarted baseball activities but is still at least three to four weeks away.

"I know Will is anxious to get back out there," Roberts said this weekend. "But there still has to be a progression and games played. I just don’t see it before three or four weeks."

As for Rushing, he was scratched minutes before Sunday night's game against the Boston Red Sox due to minor arm irritation. He wasn't in the lineup on Monday against the Chicago Cubs and manager Dave Roberts later announced he was going on the injured list with an elbow strain.

Who is Hunter Feduccia?

Feduccia, 29, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent his entire career in the Dodgers organization until last trade deadline, when he was dealt to the Rays in a three-team trade involving the Cincinnati Reds.

Across seven games with the Dodgers in 2024 and '25, he went 4-for-14 (.286). Across 96 games with the Rays over 2025 and '26, he hit .203 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .580.

Who is Jacob Kmatz?

As for Kmatz, he was drafted by the Rays in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Across 33 games at Double-A and High-A this season, he has a 2.89 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 53 innings.

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