A significant point of consternation emerged last season when the Los Angeles Dodgers announced plans to visit the White House for a ceremony in celebration of their 2024 World Series win.

Mookie Betts initially voiced some hesitation over possibly accompanying his teammates before deciding to join the Dodgers on their trip. Team president and CEO Stan Kasten, along with manager Dave Roberts, took the stance that visiting the White House was not a political statement.

“I’m going. I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country and the world, so I’m looking forward to it,” Roberts said last year. “We all as an organization decided that we were going to go. And so I’m in support of that, and it’s more on the heels of acknowledging our 2024 championship team.

“And that’s something I’m proud of, and I’m going to be there with our players, coaches, ownership, front office, and we’re looking forward to celebrating our championship team.”

Freddie Freeman was not with the team because of going on the injured list due to a sprained ankle. That resulted in Clayton Kershaw filling in to give the speech. Joe Kelly, who was part of the 2024 Dodgers World Series team but not on the roster last year, also did not attend.

Dodgers visiting White House in 2026

With the Dodgers having won a second World Series in row and President Trump still in his second term, it brought about more questions over a potential trip to the nation's capital.

According to Zain Khan and Jack Harris of the California Post, the administration is expecting the Dodgers to again make a trip to the White House.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attend a White House ceremony in their honor this year, the Trump administration confirmed Wednesday, amid calls for the team to scrap the traditional visit.



A White House official exclusively told The Post that the team has been in touch with the administration and plans to attend, but a date has yet to be set.

It's presumed the Dodgers will plan their visit with President Trump and other politicians to line up with playing a road series against the Washigton Nationals.

That comes during the second weekend on the Dodgers' 2026 schedule, as they're due to play at Nationals Park from April 3-5. The three-game series is preceded by an off day on Thursday, April 2, which makes for a natural time to schedule the White House ceremony.

The series opener is the Nationals' first home game of the season and thus has a 1:05 p.m. local start time. That would make it challenging for the Dodgers to participate in a celebration before heading to the stadium, like they did last year.

Saturday's game against the Nationals is at 4:05 p.m. ET before the series concludes with a 1:35 p.m. start time.

