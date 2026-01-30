Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers became MLB's first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees despite having the oldest roster in baseball with an average age of 31.48 years old.

Andy Pages, who turned 25 years old in December, was the only player who is younger than 30 and started more than 45 games last season. The Dodgers' roster core largely remains in place heading into the 2026 season, though some youth was infused by adding 29-year-old Kyle Tucker.

Coming off back-to-back seasons of playing through the World Series, some players changed their approach to offseason workouts.

Max Muncy explained on "Foul Territory" that the Dodgers have reverted back to using Spring Training as the time to prepare for a season rather than already reporting to camp in full swing.

"I think the thing that most of us have done this year is, just having the experience of being in the World Series multiple years now, understanding how important rest is. Most of the guys I've talked to have been on the same program I've been on. We haven't started any baseball activity until the middle of January almost. Some guys are still just now starting. Just trying to give your body as much rest as possible.



"Knowing that if we want to make another run to November, you've got to be as rested as you can to get through the summertime. Most guys like to hit and throw all year round, but for us, we've got to have that rest. So most guys have pushed back their training until now.



"Spring Training this year is going to be more like it was in the old days, where Spring Training is almost like your offseason. You're really starting to ramp up in Spring Training instead of showing up to Spring Training fully ready to go."



One hallmark of Dodgers teams under manager Dave Roberts has been seemingly operating ahead of schedule. That tone was set by the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Muncy and more veterans.

Betts, Freeman and Muncy are all at least 33 years old and have played a countless number of postseason games on top of their regular season experience. Each of the three have also dealt with injury over recent seasons.

Muncy recently noted the importance of the Dodgers getting rest during the offseason because of the especially long years they had in 2024 and 2025. That was created not just by winning the World Series in both years but also due to starting the season with an international series.

The Dodgers are back on a more traditional Spring Training schedule and figure to continue prioritizing the long view in their approach to the regular season.

