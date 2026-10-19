The Dodgers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

An old, aging Los Angeles Dodgers core is in serious need of a facelift.

There’s a real need to usher in younger talent within the ball club. Of course, there are multiple ways to go about achieving this goal. The Dodgers aren’t exactly hurting as it pertains to resources.

When scanning the current roster, there are a few names that would most certainly elicit interest from other teams. Tommy Edman may be the jack-of-all-trades other clubs seek. Alex Call could be a shrewd bench option for a team seeking a veteran outfielder. The talented-yet-often injured Tyler Glasnow would be a game-changer for virtually any rotation.

Having said all of that, the player most likely to be dealt this offseason is mercurial outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The 34-year-old veteran has one more year left ($22 million) on his contact (with a $15 million club option for 2028). Over the last three years, Hernandez has averaged nearly 25 home runs a year to go along with 84 RBIs and a .262 batting average.

Most clubs would welcome this sort of thump in the middle of their respective orders. Hernandez is a proven performer in the postseason, and his advanced analytics depict a player that still barrels up the ball at an above-average rate.

As it relates to Los Angeles, Hernandez may have worn out his welcome. He is a fan favorite for his magnetic personality — though his play on the field has been somewhat inconsistent.

Hernandez has been questioned for offering a lack of effort both in terms of base running and in the outfield as a defender. He was moved to left field due to below-average effectiveness in right field.

This past year per Baseball Savant, Hernandez ranked in the 9th percentile in fielding range. He’s also toward the bottom of the league in strikeout rate as well as whiff rate.

Given the fact Hernandez can function perfectly well as a DH in either league, he should have plenty of interest on the open market. A host of contenders would likely be intrigued in adding this sort of bat at a relatively cheap price.

By unloading Hernandez, the Dodgers can get younger and more athletic in the outfield. At the very least, the team can open up a spot for promising prospect Josue De Paula.

Or, it could enable the team to reposition its outfield with Kyle Tucker moving to left and the team making an addition in right.

Either way, the Dodgers need to make a change this offseason, and a majority of the roster is all but set. Hernandez, on an expiring deal, is one of the few players who could be moved for the sake of changing things up.

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