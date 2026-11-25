The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason has been rather underwhelming thus far.

The Dodgers lost the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes and saw Evan Phillips and Kris Bubic sign elsewhere. In terms of additions, they traded for infielder Royce Lewis in exchange for former top prospect Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

It seems to be a period of transition for the Dodgers, who failed to become the first three-peat champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

The Dodgers are looking to get younger this offseason, and one way they could do that is trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason and was recently named as the top trade candidate for the Dodgers, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“With top prospect Josue De Paula knocking on the door for regular playing time, moving Hernandez would be the clearest path to getting the young slugger in the lineup," Feinsand wrote. "Hernandez, who is entering the final season of his three-year, $66 million deal, is owed $14.5 million in 2027 with a 15 million club option (6.5 million buyout) for '28.

"He may not be the offensive force he’s been in past years, but considering the short-term commitment, a team seeking corner-outfield help could view him as a solid option.”

Should the Dodgers Keep Teoscar Hernandez?

Although Hernandez is not necessarily on the trading block, general manager Brandon Gomes said they will listen to trade offers for the two-time All-Star. Trading Hernandez could help trim payroll and open a roster spot alongside outfielders Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker.

While Hernandez has come up in clutch moments for the Dodgers time and time again, his age and defensive liability are both major concerns.

Hernandez has been a below-average outfielder during his Dodgers tenure. The 34-year-old recorded a negative-6 Outs Above Average (OAA) in left field during the 2026 season, following negative-10 OAA marks in both 2024 and 2025.

The Dodgers are doing what they can to get younger and more dynamic. If that means getting rid of Hernandez in the process, the Dodgers won’t hesitate.

This past postseason was not the sharpest for Hernandez, either, as he hit .220 with a .519 OPS, one home run and three RBIs in 30 at-bats.

Across 125 regular season games, he hit .267 with 16 home runs, 64 RBIs and an OPS of .759.

Where Could the Dodgers Trade Teoscar Hernandez?

Plenty of teams could benefit from a middle-of-the-order bat with Hernandez's pop. Ones that have an open designated hitter spot would make even more sense, allowing him to spend less time in the field.

Teams that have been linked to Hernandez in some capacity this offseason include the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

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