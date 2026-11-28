The Los Angeles Dodgers have had the luxury of simply retooling a championship-tested roster during the last two offseasons. However, after an untimely National League Championship Series exit, this offseason presents a different challenge.

As more big-name free agents continue to fly off the board, the options for the Dodgers to improve are dwindling.

The biggest name this offseason was two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, who the Dodgers acquired ahead of this year's trade deadline.

He was dominant for LA, but was on an expiring contract and expected to cash in on a massive pact this offseason. The New York Mets ensured that he did exactly that with a nine-year, $450 million contract.

The Skubal deal very much dictated the rest of the free agency market as more contracts have continued to pour in after the southpaw put pen to paper, but according to MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the pouring will be more like a trickle for LA.

"After losing Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers are standing pat while the rest of the starting-pitching market whirls ahead," Rosenthal, Woo and Sammon wrote. "They are comfortable waiting, according to multiple team sources briefed on the team’s thinking who were not authorized to speak publicly. In the meantime, club officials are putting a heavy focus on the minor-league market while awaiting more clarity on the major-league season."

The impending MLB lockout on Dec. 1 would bar any contact between 40-man roster players and clubs, and also signifies how uncertain the 2027 will be, if there is even a season at all. Thus, the Dodgers appear to be playing it safe.

The Dodgers have made a few minor league signings, such as right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson and utility man Eric Wagaman.

They're yet to make a major league signing, with their lone big league addition being infielder Royce Lewis in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers Continue to Monitor Teoscar Hernandez Trade Market

Rosenthal, Woo and Sammon noted that the Dodgers "could also continue exploring the trade market, specifically to find a new team for Teoscar Hernandez."

It is no secret that the Dodgers want to get younger this offseason, and a way that they have been rumored to achieve that is by parting ways with Hernandez.

The 34-year-old left fielder hit .267 over 125 regular season games in 2026 with 16 home runs, his fewest since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. With the recent emergence of rookie Josue De Paula, Hernandez appears to be expendable.

Despite a hot first 11 MLB games for De Paula where he hit .323 with an OPS of 1.081, he was essentially a non-factor in the postseason due to his below-average defense. If the rookie can show the necessary improvement this offseason, Hernandez appears to be the odd man out in order to build towards the future.

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