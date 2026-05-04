Dodgers Injury Updates: Kiké Hernandez Nearing Return, Tommy Edman Setback, More

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on a handful of key players ahead of Monday's series opener against the Houston Astros.

Two are making signficant progress, while one appears to be going in the wrong direction.

Kiké Hernández Injury Update

Hernandez is set to start a rehab assignment this week, potentially as soon as Tuesday.

"Kiké is gonna be starting a rehab for OKC," Roberts said. "Safe to say it's this week, could be tomorrow."

Dave Roberts gives injury updates on Brock Stewart, Blake Snell, Kiké Hernández, Mookie Betts, and Tommy Edman ahead of tonight's series opener in Houston.



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Hernández underwent offseason elbow surgery that forced him to open the season on the injured list. He revealed last month that he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery.

He's not eligible to be activated off the 60-day IL before May 24. He expects to return right around then.

"I am eligible to come off on the 24th [of May], but chances are I’m going to be active on the 25th if everything goes well, according to plan the rest of the way, rehab assignment," Hernández said last month. "The 24th is a day game in Milwaukee, and I would rather play at home than the road.”

Tommy Edman Injury Update

Edman appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery as Roberts said the team "backed him off" after reporting soreness.

"Slow program for Tommy," Roberts said. "Some residual soreness so we kind of backed him off a little bit. Nothing too alarming but he's just on a slower program."

There remains no timetable for Edman to go on a rehab assignment. Once he begins a rehab assignment, he'll still be out for up to a month.

Edman is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Mookie Betts Injury Update

Betts has officially been shelved for one month after injuring his oblique on April 4 against the Washington Nationals.

Betts was hopeful to return within six weeks, and could still be on track for that as Roberts said he'll be going on a rehab assignment "soon."

Roberts said Betts is set to take live batting practice on Thursday. If he's able to do that without a hitch, a rehab assignment will likely follow soon thereafter.

"Mookie is working on his bat speed, feels good. I would say that he's gonna get on a rehab soon," Roberts said. "If he does his live BP on Thursday and it comes out OK, then you could try to figure out where he goes next."

Blake Snell Injury Update

Snell is the closest to returning of the bunch, as he's set to likely make just one more rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

“He’s gonna have another [rehab start] and he’s gonna five innings. I think the thought is he’s gonna pitch on Saturday," Roberts said. "The hope is he goes five [innings] and 75 [pitches]."

Snell has made three rehab starts thus far, allowing three earned runs over eight innings for a 4.50 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts to two walks.

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