Dodgers-Reds Trade From Last Year Suddenly Looks Completely Lopsided

The Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's best organization for a variety of reasons.

While it's true the Dodgers spend as much as any team, they also make some of the most shrewd moves that set up the organization for continued success.

The Dodgers consistently have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and that's both due to their top-noth drafting as well as their ability to identify talent in trades.

Last year's trade with the Cincinnati Reds is a perfect example of this.

In January 2025, the Dodgers sent infielder Gavin Lux to the Reds in exchange for 21-year-old outfielder Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

The Dodgers had just signed infielder Hyeseong Kim out of Korea, and decided to move on from Lux in exchange for a player they initially drafted in the 16th round in 2021, but were turned down as he attended college instead. Sirota ended up being a third-round pick by the Reds three years later.

Now with the Dodgers, Sirota has developed into one of the game's best outfield prospects.

Mike Sirota Turning Heads for Dodgers in Minor Leagues

Sirota currents ranks as the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. At 22 years old, he's dominating in High-A.

Across 22 games, Sirota is slashing .325/.464/.649 with five home runs, 13 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.113. On Thursday in the team's doubleheader, he went 4-for-6 with three home runs.

Mike Sirota had himself a day in yesterday's doubleheader...



8 PA, 4/6, 3 HR, 2 BB



Sirota ranked #16 in my April Top 500 prospect rankings, and I still believe he's underrated in general.#Dodgerspic.twitter.com/MmUyZWjezV — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) May 1, 2026

Sirota looks like the next great thing for the Dodgers, and it's a credit to the organization for discovering him in 2021 — and then pursuing him again in 2025.

“Credit to our amateur scouts because he wasn’t the most famous guy when we took him in high school, and they were just all over him,” Dodgers vice president of player development Will Rhymes said earlier this year. “All the things that they said about him have come to be true — the athleticism, the hand speed, just everything.

“He’s grown up [since we drafted him]. He’s very physical. He’s a very good athlete, kind of filled out. He’s very strong. He arguably had the best season, performance-wise, of any other minor leaguer other than Konnor Griffin.”

Gavin Lux Struggling Since Dodgers Trade

As for Lux, he appeared in 140 games with the Reds last season, slashing .269/.350/.374 with five home runs, 53 RBIs and an OPS of .724. He was then traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in January and opened the season on the injured list with a shoulder impingement.

Lux is currently on a rehab assignment, where he's hitting .140 across 13 games with an OPS of .549.

Who Did the Dodgers Draft With Pick Acquired in Gavin Lux Trade?

To make matters worse, with the draft pick the Dodgers got from the Reds along with Sirota, they selected outfielder Charles Davalan.

Charles Davalan is actually insane. Another two-HR game?pic.twitter.com/ZcPs4tpgTv — DodgersLite (@dodgerslite) April 30, 2026

Davalan, 22, currently ranks as the team's No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He's also at High-A, slashing .302/.394/.581 with six home runs, 17 RBIs and an OPS of .975.

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