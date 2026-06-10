Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Reveals Biggest Differences Between MLB, Japan

For any player, coming over to the big leagues from overseas can be a massive adjustment for a multitude of reasons.

This was no different for right-hander Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it took him some time to get accustomed to Major League Baseballs.

One of the biggest differences for Sasaki was that in Japan, if he were to feel discomfort, the coaching staff would push back, saying that everyone has injuries.

But in the United States, teams want guys to address injuries right away to avoid any long-term problems. This took Sasaki some time to understand he explained, as he recently opened up about the biggest difference between the two leagues.

“Here, if something happens to your body, you have to tell them right away,” Sasaki said to the LA Times. “You don’t want to hide it.”

Sasaki struggled as a starting pitcher in his rookie season, and those issues carried over into this year. The right-hander had to get used to having his struggles broken down through a microscope, which may have played into his lack of confidence.

In Japan, bad outings don't get covered as much, leading to guys not getting caught up as often.

“Nobody tells you about the culture,” Sasaki said. “So I couldn’t really tell what you guys wanted in an interview, or when I talked to you guys. So, if I knew that kind of stuff earlier, then I could have reacted in a different way, so that I could make you guys understand a little more.”

Early on, there were some who wanted the Dodgers to send Sasaki down to the minor leagues. But the team never wavered in their confidence that the right-hander would figure it out.

As the season has gone on, Sasaki has finally started to round into form for the Dodgers. Overall, he has made 11 starts for Los Angeles, posting an ERA of 4.03. His last four starts, however, have showcased his true talent.

Here are how the last four outings have gone for Sasaki:

May 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

May 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER (3 R), 2 BB, 4 K

May 30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

June 5 vs. Los Angeles Angels: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Sasaki has been trying not to show too much emotion when it comes to his success. Growing up in Japan, the players didn't get too high or too low, staying humble throughout it all.

“In Japan, being humble is … really important,” Sasaki said. “So whatever happens, and whatever I do, I’ve got to be humble. But here, once you make it, you have to be like, ‘I’m the one.’ It’s not showing off, but you don’t have to be really humble. You’ve got to show what you’ve got.”

While the right-hander struggled at first, he is finally proving himself to be the pitcher that the Dodgers signed ahead of 2025.

The Dodgers are excited to see how Sasaki continues to develop, but one thing is for sure: He has the talent to compete in the big leagues.

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