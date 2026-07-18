Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Shut Down, Roki Sasaki Makes History vs Yankees, Tyler Glasnow Progressing
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees, 2-1, on Friday night and improved to 62-36 on the year.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki punched out five and walked one across 5.1 innings of work and allowed one unearned run. Jack Dreyer, Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott allowed just one hit for the remainder of the game.
Sasaki made history in what was a dominant start to the second half of the season. He tossed 21 pitches at 100 mph or over, a mark that no Dodger pitcher has done before in the tracking era (since 2008).
Offensively, there was one shining moment that occurred when LA was down 1-0 in the seventh. Max Muncy stepped to the plate and quickly went down 0-2 in the count, but ended his seven-pitch at-bat with a towering two-run home run.
Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Dodgers had to shut down All-Star catcher Will Smith as he suffered a setback amid his road to recovery from an inflamed disc in his neck in June. Roberts provided more context as to why his backstop's progression was paused.
"To be honest with you, right now, he's taking at least a week off just really doing no activity to hopefully calm his neck down to then build up," Roberts said. "Early on, we've been trying to get him ready, moving around, doing some baseball stuff, but he hasn't been able to get over the hump.
"So I think we feel like, no activity, and then we'll kind of read and react after a week."
In other news, Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow has made a positive step forward amid his road to recovery. Pitching coach Mark Prior recently spoke on his All-Star pitcher's process to return to the mound.
“The schedule is starting to move with a little bit more consistency than it had been,” Prior said. “So he’s in a good spot.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Will Smith Shut Down After Setback, Has No Timeline to Return
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Finally Making Progress in Return From Injury
Dodgers Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break
Dodgers Star Opens Up on Will Smith's Surprisingly Lengthy Absence
Dodgers Stars Address Risk of Complacency With Huge NL West Lead
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Second Half Opener vs Yankees
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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