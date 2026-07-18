Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Shut Down, Roki Sasaki Makes History vs Yankees, Tyler Glasnow Progressing

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees, 2-1, on Friday night and improved to 62-36 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki punched out five and walked one across 5.1 innings of work and allowed one unearned run. Jack Dreyer, Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott allowed just one hit for the remainder of the game.

Sasaki made history in what was a dominant start to the second half of the season. He tossed 21 pitches at 100 mph or over, a mark that no Dodger pitcher has done before in the tracking era (since 2008).

Offensively, there was one shining moment that occurred when LA was down 1-0 in the seventh. Max Muncy stepped to the plate and quickly went down 0-2 in the count, but ended his seven-pitch at-bat with a towering two-run home run.

Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Dodgers had to shut down All-Star catcher Will Smith as he suffered a setback amid his road to recovery from an inflamed disc in his neck in June. Roberts provided more context as to why his backstop's progression was paused.

"To be honest with you, right now, he's taking at least a week off just really doing no activity to hopefully calm his neck down to then build up," Roberts said. "Early on, we've been trying to get him ready, moving around, doing some baseball stuff, but he hasn't been able to get over the hump.

"So I think we feel like, no activity, and then we'll kind of read and react after a week."

In other news, Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow has made a positive step forward amid his road to recovery. Pitching coach Mark Prior recently spoke on his All-Star pitcher's process to return to the mound.

“The schedule is starting to move with a little bit more consistency than it had been,” Prior said. “So he’s in a good spot.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Will Smith Shut Down After Setback, Has No Timeline to Return

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Finally Making Progress in Return From Injury

Dodgers Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break

Dodgers Star Opens Up on Will Smith's Surprisingly Lengthy Absence

Dodgers Stars Address Risk of Complacency With Huge NL West Lead

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Second Half Opener vs Yankees

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been SHUT DOWN from baseball activities after suffering another SETBACK🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



He currently has no timeline to return...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uyPGqdxzEs — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 17, 2026

MAX MUNCY, ICE COLE. pic.twitter.com/hsprLSiFuj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 18, 2026

hey roki sasaki is pitching tonight pic.twitter.com/tHnUi6UEAc — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 18, 2026

Rōki Sasaki with back-to-back 102mph Heaters...and ending the at-bat with a disgusting 89mph Slider. 😳 pic.twitter.com/LWk0GUhEap — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 17, 2026

That Max bat drop. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zq4rtsHlVh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 18, 2026

I wouldn't hit to Andy if I were you! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Jeq9Mp3Iq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 18, 2026

Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani’s workload in the 2nd half of the season, per @ByJackHarris



“I think we are certainly more prepared to back off of the workload, if it calls for it. But Shohei wants to be out there as much as he possibly can.” pic.twitter.com/BDohvmU516 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 17, 2026

Aaron Boone appeared ready to take Gerrit Cole out of the game after walking Mookie Betts.



He decided to keep him in the game.



Max Muncy responded with a go-ahead, two-run home run to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.



Now Cole is out of the game. pic.twitter.com/SSBgpf3CxG — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 18, 2026

Roki Sasaki to Paul Goldschmidt:



101.8 MPH fastball

101.7 MPH fastball

88.9 MPH slider



Those 2 fastballs are Sasaki’s 2 fastest pitches of the season ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/oU8tKLIRwA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 17, 2026

"There's a lot of talent... we go out and we just play."



Ahead of tonight's #MLBNShowcase presented by @goodyear, Mookie Betts spoke with Harold about this year's @Dodgers team and prepping for the second half. pic.twitter.com/7mKPB5c1Ce — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 17, 2026

Has Shohei Ohtani already proven he's the GOAT? @TheRealJHair explains why Ohtani's dominance is what separates him from every other player @FabianArdaya discusses how Ohtani is focused on maximizing his prime



"You can't tell me he's not the greatest baseball player ever." pic.twitter.com/oF6z1fwUVu — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) July 17, 2026

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