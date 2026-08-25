Dodgers Roundup: Clayton Kershaw News, Edwin Diaz Reacts to Losing Job, Tarik Skubal’s Crazy Usage
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have some exciting news regarding future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. Even though it his first season away from the game of baseball, the three-time Cy Young award winner will very much be an integral part of Tuesday's contest.
In other news, right-handed reliever Edwin Díaz reacted to losing his role as the team's closer amid his second injured list stint and ineffective numbers when he was healthy. Díaz knows how much more room for improvement there is, especially given his track record, and has his work cut out for him upon his return to the mound.
“I know the pitcher I am,” Díaz said. “I know when I’m good, I can do really good things. I’m working to come back on in that form.”
Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal has been creating a stir around the baseball world with the kind of usage he is already getting in Dodger blue. Two of the longest outings of his career have come in his first four starts for the two-time defending champions.
Perhaps this is due to the Dodgers looking to get the most out of a generational talent new to the team, but after Skubal's recent comments about the greatness of Kershaw, it's worth arguing that the higher-than-usual usage comes from the southpaw himself.
“He’s the best left-hander ever, right?” Skubal said of Kershaw. “Obviously, that was a great opportunity for me to pick [his] brain [at this year's World Baseball Classic] and talk about what made him tick, what made him so good, his process, all that kind of stuff. I want to accomplish all the same things he’s been able to accomplish.
"I’ll probably keep most of what we talked about between me and him, but as far as the questions that I asked, they were very much [about] how to be great, how to be like him.”
Though Skubal won't be on the mound Tuesday while Kershaw is involved with the game, he will need all the advice he can get before his next scheduled start on Friday, on the road against his former team, the Detroit Tigers.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Announce Exciting Clayton Kershaw News Regarding Braves Series
Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Responds to Dodgers' Decision to Remove Him as Closer
Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Usage Already Raising Eyebrows
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Wants to Be Like Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Braves Series, Including Tyler Glasnow Return
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson