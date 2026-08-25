Dodgers Roundup: Clayton Kershaw News, Edwin Diaz Reacts to Losing Job, Tarik Skubal’s Crazy Usage

The Los Angeles Dodgers have some exciting news regarding future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. Even though it his first season away from the game of baseball, the three-time Cy Young award winner will very much be an integral part of Tuesday's contest.

In other news, right-handed reliever Edwin Díaz reacted to losing his role as the team's closer amid his second injured list stint and ineffective numbers when he was healthy. Díaz knows how much more room for improvement there is, especially given his track record, and has his work cut out for him upon his return to the mound.

“I know the pitcher I am,” Díaz said. “I know when I’m good, I can do really good things. I’m working to come back on in that form.”

Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal has been creating a stir around the baseball world with the kind of usage he is already getting in Dodger blue. Two of the longest outings of his career have come in his first four starts for the two-time defending champions.

Tarik Skubal, Most Pitches In An MLB Game:



109 - 6 days ago

108 - 6/28/2022

107 - 9/30/2025 (ALWC)

106 - tonight pic.twitter.com/rWitZHxZ81 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 23, 2026

Perhaps this is due to the Dodgers looking to get the most out of a generational talent new to the team, but after Skubal's recent comments about the greatness of Kershaw, it's worth arguing that the higher-than-usual usage comes from the southpaw himself.

“He’s the best left-hander ever, right?” Skubal said of Kershaw. “Obviously, that was a great opportunity for me to pick [his] brain [at this year's World Baseball Classic] and talk about what made him tick, what made him so good, his process, all that kind of stuff. I want to accomplish all the same things he’s been able to accomplish.

"I’ll probably keep most of what we talked about between me and him, but as far as the questions that I asked, they were very much [about] how to be great, how to be like him.”

Though Skubal won't be on the mound Tuesday while Kershaw is involved with the game, he will need all the advice he can get before his next scheduled start on Friday, on the road against his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Announce Exciting Clayton Kershaw News Regarding Braves Series

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Responds to Dodgers' Decision to Remove Him as Closer

Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Usage Already Raising Eyebrows

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Wants to Be Like Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Braves Series, Including Tyler Glasnow Return

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers could have another weapon come October@FabianArdaya explains how Ohtani may only need one more live session before returning and could be back on the mound within weeks



“The door is not closed on him being a full-fledged stretched-out starter in October" pic.twitter.com/X5iIDIERZG — Dodgers Collective (@DodgersHMA) August 24, 2026

Will Shohei Ohtani will the NL MVP? 🏆



.288 AVG

.934 OPS

30 HR

80 RBI



85.2 IP

1.79 ERA

0.95 WHIP



7.1 fWAR



I believe Ohtani has the strongest MVP case, especially when he returns to the mound and finishes strong. 👀



Does Ohtani win MVP No. 5? 🏆⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kHVFNx1ZIY — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 24, 2026

Best executed relief arsenal of the season is shared: Tanner Scott and Adrian Morejon both sit at 120 proPitching+. Scott backs it with a 2.24 ERA and 0.90 WHIP, Morejon a 2.74 ERA over 69 innings with 84 K. Bryan Baker is next at 118. pic.twitter.com/1OMbkiepFG — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 24, 2026

Taruk Skubal's usage with the Dodgers is already raising some eyebrows👀👀



Skubal threw a career-high in pitches last week, and nearly matched it in his most recent start on Saturday⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/76jnprDmIE — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 25, 2026

#MLBCentral on the Dodgers' rotation with the Postseason approaching:



"They're starting to roll it out now... it's starting to take shape." pic.twitter.com/VXTHSjM5ch — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 24, 2026

LOOK AT THIS DODGERS ROTATION. 🤯



Once Tyler Glasnow is activated:

— Tyler Glasnow

— Roki Sasaki

— Yoshinobu Yamamoto

— Tarik Skubal

— Blake Snell



The Dodgers are starting to get healthy at exactly the right time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8zZdJQHNHs — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 24, 2026

Academy Award winning actor Ke Huy Quan was HYPED after his first pitch at Dodger Stadium! https://t.co/38TljxF7eV pic.twitter.com/ZcU2XhaPq8 — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2026

The Dodgers announced that CLAYTON KERSHAW will be in the booth on Tuesday for the SNLA broadcast of their game against the Braves🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read below for everything you need to know⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jMU9NqjyXX — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 24, 2026

Emmet Sheehan is your PCL Pitcher of the Week! 🏆



Sheehan tossed 6.0 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in Sunday’s 1-0 shutout win at Sugar Land. That makes Sheehan the second Comets pitcher this season to earn the honor. 👏



To read more about how he… pic.twitter.com/DZV6uEYj8d — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 24, 2026

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