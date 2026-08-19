Dodgers Roundup: Edwin Diaz Injury, LA Calls Up Pitcher, Tarik Skubal Sends Message to Tigers Fans
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-6, on Tuesday evening and improved to 76-51 on the year.
Eric Lauer struck out six Rockies over five innings and allowed four earned runs. Jack Dreyer and Edgardo Henriquez struck out two in their sole innings of work, while Evan Phillips and Tanner Scott each allowed an earned run during their time on the mound to make the win a little too close for comfort.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández each enjoyed multi-hit nights as Freeman also collected a pair of RBIs before the night was over. Superstar Shohei Ohtani had just one hit, but it was a 448-foot two-run home run in the third inning.
Kyle Tucker snapped his unfortunate hitless streak at the plate in the fourth inning with an RBI double, his first hit and run batted in since Aug. 9.
Ahead of the eventual victory, right-hander Edwin Díaz was placed on the injured list with neck inflammation. It is the closer's second IL stint of the season after a three-plus month work stoppage, but since his activation towards the end of July, he has pitched to the tune of a 12.91 ERA in nine games.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers called up right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan. After being optioned to Triple-A at the beginning of the month, he'll now move to the bullpen, where he'll fill a multi-inning role.
In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal sent a message to his former fan base of the Detroit Tigers. He also opened up as to what a potential return to the mound at Comerica Park in a Dodgers uniform would be like if he is slated to pitch during the last series of this month.
“I don’t know what to expect or if I’m going to start there,” Skubal told The California Post. “I’m sure it’ll be emotional. I’m sure it’ll be a ton of fun, too, because I love all those guys. I’ve been competing with them for so long, it’ll be new to compete against them. Baseball’s the game. You gotta keep the game the game, and I look forward to it no matter how it spins out.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Placing Edwin Diaz on Injured List in Massive Development
Dodgers Calling Up Starting Pitcher in Surprise Roster Move
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Can't Wait for Detroit Return, Sends Message to Tigers Fans
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Responds to Dave Roberts' Playing Time Comments Amid Struggles
Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Edwin Diaz After Latest Blow-Up Outing vs Rockies
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Dropped Amid Struggles
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson