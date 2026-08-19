Dodgers Roundup: Edwin Diaz Injury, LA Calls Up Pitcher, Tarik Skubal Sends Message to Tigers Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-6, on Tuesday evening and improved to 76-51 on the year.

Eric Lauer struck out six Rockies over five innings and allowed four earned runs. Jack Dreyer and Edgardo Henriquez struck out two in their sole innings of work, while Evan Phillips and Tanner Scott each allowed an earned run during their time on the mound to make the win a little too close for comfort.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández each enjoyed multi-hit nights as Freeman also collected a pair of RBIs before the night was over. Superstar Shohei Ohtani had just one hit, but it was a 448-foot two-run home run in the third inning.

Kyle Tucker snapped his unfortunate hitless streak at the plate in the fourth inning with an RBI double, his first hit and run batted in since Aug. 9.

Kyle for the lead! pic.twitter.com/2qE8MnQvts — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 19, 2026

Ahead of the eventual victory, right-hander Edwin Díaz was placed on the injured list with neck inflammation. It is the closer's second IL stint of the season after a three-plus month work stoppage, but since his activation towards the end of July, he has pitched to the tune of a 12.91 ERA in nine games.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers called up right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan. After being optioned to Triple-A at the beginning of the month, he'll now move to the bullpen, where he'll fill a multi-inning role.

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal sent a message to his former fan base of the Detroit Tigers. He also opened up as to what a potential return to the mound at Comerica Park in a Dodgers uniform would be like if he is slated to pitch during the last series of this month.

“I don’t know what to expect or if I’m going to start there,” Skubal told The California Post. “I’m sure it’ll be emotional. I’m sure it’ll be a ton of fun, too, because I love all those guys. I’ve been competing with them for so long, it’ll be new to compete against them. Baseball’s the game. You gotta keep the game the game, and I look forward to it no matter how it spins out.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Placing Edwin Diaz on Injured List in Massive Development

Dodgers Calling Up Starting Pitcher in Surprise Roster Move

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Can't Wait for Detroit Return, Sends Message to Tigers Fans

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Responds to Dave Roberts' Playing Time Comments Amid Struggles

Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Edwin Diaz After Latest Blow-Up Outing vs Rockies

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Dropped Amid Struggles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei with homer No. 30! pic.twitter.com/BIAfBptrIF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 19, 2026

Dodgers players have learned an array of Japanese words and expressions 😅



Find out what they've picked up in the clubhouse #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/xPfrCuYp3e — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Roki Sasaki is flying to Denver today as the Dodgers’ sports science team believes minimal exposure to the altitude can benefit performance, per @THEREAL_DV.



He’s posted a 2.10 ERA over his last 5 starts and is scheduled to pitch tomorrow. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lMq0XMKclP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 18, 2026

The Dodgers are calling up RHP Emmet Sheehan ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read the full story below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wVn7gUE8kc — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 18, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has done it again.



He hits his third home run of the series and 30th of the season. This one went 448 feet.



The Dodgers superstar, who threw a bullpen session before today’s game, is on fire at the plate. pic.twitter.com/rAIeX4LcKZ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 19, 2026

"Just trying to get back to being me."



Emmet Sheehan talks with @kirsten_watson ahead of the #Dodgers matchup with the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/gORtoNxWzp — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 18, 2026

"Don't get it twisted fellas, they're making a lot of this money because of [Shohei Ohtani]."@TheRealHoz35 breaks down what could happen if the Dodgers changed ownership 😳



(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/clmaWuungj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2026

“It's like his entire game has cratered from last year…”



Tom Verducci takes a deep dive on Kyle Tucker and his struggles this season. pic.twitter.com/Ng26Mx7JPU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 18, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is the NL MVP over Pete Crow-Armstrong if the season ended today, but it's close



Presented by @bookingcom pic.twitter.com/MvBhVxvrrv — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) August 18, 2026

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