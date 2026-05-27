Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Earning More Than $125 Million This Year: Report

Since signing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won a lot, both on and off the field.

This was one of the big reasons why the team made a heavy push to sign the star in the winter of 2023, and to this point, the move has paid off.

Ohtani's contract was historic, but he also did the Dodgers a big favor by deferring a lot of money.

Within his 10-year, $700 million contract, Ohtani agreed to only receive $2 million each season, with the remaining balance to be paid out after his 10 years are up. Part of this was due to his off-the-field earnings, and he has more than made up for the deferred money.

According to Forbes, Ohtani is making $127.6 million this year, with $125 million of it coming off the field. Only four athletes — Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer), Canelo Alvarez (boxing), Lionel Messi (soccer) and LeBron James (basketball) — are earning more than Ohtani this year.

The Dodgers star is the definition of a global superstar, and he has made tons of money for himself off the field. Ohtani benefits from countless endorsements, both in North America and Asia.

The two-way star has partnered with over 20 brands around the world, including Fanatics and New Balance in the United States. But he also has plenty of brand deals in other countries, including Japan's Seiko Watch, Kose, DIP and Nishikawa.

Ohtani is doing very well for himself financially, but it's not just him who has benefited from the partnership with the Dodgers. The organization has reportedly made at least $200 million per season since signing Ohtani, according to insider Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

"I was told that the Dodgers are making at least $200 million a year off Ohtani," Verducci said. "Off of one player. That’s just crazy. It allows them payroll room to sign players like [Blake] Snell, [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto and everybody else they’ve brought in."

The partnership between Ohtani and the Dodgers has been very successful so far, both on and off the field. Not only has each side made a lot of money from the deal, but the organization has won back-to-back World Series titles with Ohtani.

Los Angeles has taken an all-in approach to team building since bringing Ohtani into the mix, and it has paid off very well.

The Dodgers are now going for a three-peat this season which, if successful, would make them the first team to accomplish the feat since the New York Yankees from 1998-00.

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