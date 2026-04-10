Kyle Tucker Reveals How Close He Was to Signing With Blue Jays Over Dodgers

Superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker was the big fish in free agency this past offseason, with multiple big-market teams vying for his services.

Tucker eventually signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a four-year, $240 million deal, but there were other serious suitors.

In fact, it was reported that the team the Dodgers had just beaten in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays, were the other team Tucker was considering.

With the Dodgers having played the Blue Jays this past week, Tucker opened up about his free agency, discussing how close he was to signing with Toronto.

“I never counted them out until something was done,” Tucker said to the Athletic. “I was looking forward to whichever team I eventually ended up signing with. Obviously, they have great fans, a great stadium and a really good team.”

It was reported that the Blue Jays offered the star outfielder a contract of 10 years and $350 million. But Tucker opted for the short-term deal that would allow him to re-enter free agency in a few years after banking $240 million.

Playing for the Dodgers also has its perks, as he's joining the back-to-back World Series champions. Like any player, Tucker thought long about what he wanted for the rest of his career — and the Dodgers fit the mold.

Living in Los Angeles also seemed to factor into his decision, and Tucker's family was with him through the decision. The star used all the information available to him to make an informed decision.

“You kind of take everything into account," Tucker said. “The years, the options, the amount, where you might want to spend the rest of your career and raise your family.”

Tucker has dealt with some injuries in his career so far, so making sure that he got as much money up front seemed to play a big role for him. The veteran hasn't played in more than 136 games in a season since 2023.

If he had gone to the Blue Jays, it wouldn't have been a bad career move at all, since Toronto has been a perennial playoff contender and was two outs away from beating the Dodgers last year. But the Dodgers have been able to get to the mountain top consistently, and Tucker wanted to be a part of that journey.

The veteran has won a World Series in his career already, so winning wasn't everything to him. But it certainly doesn't hurt to have a chance to win every single season while getting paid a large amount, all while living in sunshine throughout the year.

Overall, Tucker seems happy with his decision so far, and the Dodgers are glad that he is with them. For the year, the slugger has hit .268 with one home run and eight runs batted in.

Tucker is still getting accustomed to his new team, but he has done well so far. The only goal of the Dodgers is to win the World Series, and Tucker will be a key piece in Los Angeles going after a three-peat.

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