Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Teoscar Hernandez Hitting 8th

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are finally facing off for the first time this season.

The Dodgers (29-18) are just half a game ahead of the Padres (28-18) in the National League West. Both teams are red-hot, coming off series sweep against American League West opponents, as the Dodgers swept the Los Angeles Angels and the Padres swept the Seattle Mariners.

Now, the two best teams in the West will face off in a May series at Petco Park that will have a postseason environment. And on Monday, it will truly feel like a playoff Game 1, with two aces on the hill.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Michael King of the Padres.

Yamamoto is having a bit of a down year, at least for his standards, sporting a 3.60 ERA across 50 innings with 48 strikeouts to 10 walks. He's been hurt by the long ball, already allowing eight home runs this season. For reference, he gave up a total of 14 home runs in 173.2 innings last year.

Yamamoto has had some trouble against the Padres in his career, carrying a 6.38 ERA across four regular season starts (18.1 innings).

As for King, he's putting together another solid year for the Friars, sporting a 2.63 ERA across 51.1 innings with 50 strikeouts to 22 walks.

He's faced the Dodgers four times since coming to the Padres from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade before the 2024 season, accruing a 3.10 ERA over 20.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Betts and Smith return to the Dodgers lineup after getting Sunday off.

The lineup is standard for LA, with Hernández hitting in the No. 8 hole and Kim playing second base and batting ninth.

Dodgers Lose Outfielder on Monday

On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Mike Siani off waivers from the Dodgers. The Dodgers designated him for assignment last week when they traded for outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He didn't pass through waivers, meaning he's officially gone from the Dodgers organization.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Monday, May 18 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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