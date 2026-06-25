Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Major Announcement Regarding Second Child

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani dropped some major news regarding the birth of his second child.

While speaking to reporters after Wednesday's game, Ohtani revealed the gender of his new child: a boy.

Ohtani went on to call his newborn baby boy "cute," but shared how he had to rush back to the team after taking one day of paternity leave.

“I had to come on a road trip right away, so I think I’m more worried than anything," Ohtani said to reporters.

This is Ohtani's second child, as his first was born last April.

Ohtani has decided to keep his children's names private. He and his wife, Mamiko, first shared the news of their second child's birth on Ohtani's Instagram the night he went on paternity leave.

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together,” Shohei and Mamiko wrote. “Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey.”

When Ohtani was asked about his son potentially wanting to take an interest in baseball by watching him play, the 31-year-old said he's not thinking about that right now.

“I wonder. I don’t know how long I can play. For now, I want to do my best until this contract expires," Ohtani said. “I think children should decide their own futures. I just want to do my best at what I do.”

After his one-game absence, Ohtani returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact. He homered in the bottom of the ninth inning of his first game back, and has homered twice since becoming a father of two.

As for his pitching, the right-hander earned his eighth win of the season in his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

While the game against the Twins wasn't his sharpest — as he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits — he struck out eight and got past an ugly second inning that featured a disagreement with his catcher, Dalton Rushing.

With the way that Ohtani is playing right now, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The six-time All-Star (he was officially named a 2026 All-Star on Thursday) is in the third year of his 10-year, $700 million contract.

Thus, his newborn baby boy should have plenty of years to see his father playing at an elite level.

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