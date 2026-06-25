Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Has Disagreement With Shohei Ohtani Leading to Conversation With Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is still adjusting to his new catcher.

Ohtani had been partnered up with Will Smith through his first 10 starts of the season, but since the All-Star catcher went on the injured list, Dalton Rushing has been catching for Ohtani.

It's safe to say they aren't exactly on the same page.

On Wednesday, Ohtani and Rushing were in disagreement in the bottom of the second inning over multiple pitches that the pitcher wanted to challenge.

On the first one, Rushing shook his head to say they shouldn't challenge it. On the second one, Rushing seemed to signal to Ohtani to calm down.

Think Shohei wants Smith to come back, lol. pic.twitter.com/luXLvGYGPw — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 25, 2026

For what it's worth, Ohtani ended up being correct on the one he challenged himself, not waiting for Rushing's approval.

Shohei's had enough of these non-challenges from Rushing. pic.twitter.com/K1uFNycp7t — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

Ohtani gave up three runs in the inning, including allowing one to score on a passed ball. Rushing didn't appear to be happy with Ohtani after the passed ball, signaling again the two weren't on the same page.

Dalton Rushing appeared to not be happy with Shohei Ohtani after a wild pitch that scored a run.



Dave Roberts had a talk with Rushing after the inning 👀 pic.twitter.com/iBgFxmyfi6 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 25, 2026

After the inning ended, manager Dave Roberts had a long talk with Rushing in the dugout. He had his arm around him during the conversation.

Roberts wasn't the only person to talk to Rushing, as Freddie Freeman and pitching coach Mark Prior did, too.

Freddie, Dave, Prior, and their mental skills coach all have long talks with Rushing between innings. Abbreviated highlights. https://t.co/crG3xoL6K2 pic.twitter.com/u4zjiuiTz8 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 25, 2026

After Ohtani's start last week — his second with Rushing — the young catcher admitted he and the two-way star were still learning each other. It's clear that's still the case in their third outing as battery mates.

“Obviously, we expect close to perfection out of Sho every time he goes out there. So does he, out of himself,” Rushng said last week. “But there’s no piece to worry at all. Obviously I think I can build a little better relationship moving forward, based off what has happened. Whether we get hit around here, hit around there, I don’t think it’s anything to worry about. I think it’s just a learning lesson for both of us.”

Rushing has been in the headlines numerous times this season as he's let his emotions get the best of him.

As recently as this weekend, he said he was "still working" on controlling his emotions.

“It might not show it that after he vents, he does a good job of collecting himself to get back into the next play, the next at-bat, catching,” Roberts said recently. “I think his growth needs to be the adjustments in-game, and they need to be sooner. That’s a lot of times with young players. Swinging at balls out of the strike zone because you want to do too much and letting the game come to you, and that’s not an emotional thing, that’s just kind of trying to slow the game down.”

For what it's worth, Ohtani appeared to start calling his own pitches in the third inning. He struck out the side in that frame.

Shohei strikes out the side. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cnl0WOdah1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

Ohtani allowed five earned runs through his first 10 starts this season (with Smith). He had allowed seven earned runs over his two starts with Rushing heading into this game.

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