Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Responds to Dave Roberts' Playing Time Comments Amid Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to struggle against good teams over the last few weeks, as they just dropped a series to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before that series, the Dodgers swept the lowly Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of that series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the team's urgency after losing eight of their previous nine games. For a team with expectations to compete for a third straight World Series title, dropping another series to a Royals team well outside of the playoff picture would have been a dark omen.

While the series victory was a welcome sight, the Dodgers' offense went back to old habits against Milwaukee in a struggle-filled series. As it stands now, LA is third out of the National League division leaders, meaning they would have to take part in the opening wild-card round of the MLB playoffs.

One player who hopes to improve before the postseason is left fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who has struggled since returning from the injured list in late June.

Since July 7, Hernandez has struggled mightily at the plate, hitting .222/.263/.352 with 30 strikeouts to six walks. Against right-handed pitchers, those numbers shrink even more, with Hernandez slashing an uncharacteristic .181/.234/.278.

“I’m just not being consistent hitting the ball,” Hernandez told The Athletic. “I’m missing a lot of pitches that I should hit."

As a result of Hernandez's continued struggles, Roberts has taken pinch-hit for him at times. He even had a day on the bench in favor of Alex Call.

“Since he’s come back versus right just hasn’t been to his standard, our standard,” Roberts said of Hernandez. “When you’ve got Max Muncy on the bench, you’ve got Kyle Tucker on the bench, you’ve got a right-handed pitcher who’s very good versus right, I have to make the decision to go with the better matchup.”

Last week, Roberts said Hernandez could find himself on the bench more often until he turns things around.

Since then, he went 4-for-13 against the Brewers before going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Hernandez was asked about the potential of losing playing time, and answered with the maturity and poise of an 11-year veteran.

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will reduce Teoscar Hernández's playing time against right-handers moving forward amid his struggles😳😳😳



Hernández was out of the lineup on Tuesday, with Alex Call getting the start⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HW0AxjkFfb — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 12, 2026

“Whatever [Roberts] decides to do for the best of the team, I’m going to accept it,” Hernandez said last week. “It’s not that it’s going to be easy. But at the same time, I understand if you have somebody else that is doing a better job against righties. For the good of the team, you have to make that decision.”

Roberts is hoping for Hernández to turn things around in time for the stretch run.

“I still have all the confidence in Teo, and I do know that if he’s out there every day and earning those opportunities, we’re better for it," Roberts said.

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