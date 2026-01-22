Michael Siani was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a corresponding move to make room on their 40-man roster for Kyle Tucker.

Siani became the second player to get DFA'd by the Dodgers in recent days, as Ryan Fitzgerald was as well when the team signed Andy Ibañez. Fitzgerald ultimately cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Siani joined the Dodgers organization in the middle of December, when he was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. He had been designated for assignment by the Braves as a corresponding move to their signing of Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million contract.

Siani's MLB experience includes playing parts of four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals. He was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Nov. 6, 2025.

The 26-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield positions. In 2024, Siani ranked in the 99th percentile with 16 Outs Above Average.

He appeared in a career-high 124 games that season, but spent the majority of last year with Triple-A Memphis and played in just 19 games for the Cardinals.

Siani hit .209/.307/.329 with 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 41 RBI over 101 games with the Memphis Redbirds last season.

In 160 games over parts of four seasons at the Major League level, Siani has hit .221/.277/.270 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI. He additionally has collected 21 career stolen bases, with 20 coming in 2024.

What's Next for Michael Siani?

Siani is now going through waivers and eligible to be claimed by a new team. That could result in working out a trade with the Dodgers, or being awarded the versatile outfielder via waivers.

While Siani doesn't have a strong offensive profile, he's a quality defender and under team control through the 2031 season. He also has one Minor League option season that still can be utilized.

Siani appeared to be the Dodgers' answer to losing Justin Dean to the San Francisco Giants on a waiver claim, but now may find themselves again without a defensive-minded outfielder to potentially call on.

Ideally for L.A., Siani will clear waivers and accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City to serve as a fifth outfielder on the organizational depth chart. Because he previously was designated for assignment, Siani holds the right to reject the Minor League assignment if he preferred to become a free agent.

