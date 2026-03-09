One Final Trade the Dodgers Should Consider Before Opening Day

As the Los Angeles Dodgers were in search of more production in left field amid Michael Conforto's struggles last season, Ryan Ward was making a strong case with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

However, Ward's success with the Comets never amounted to an opportunity with the Dodgers. It was presumed that not being on their 40-man roster played a part in the front office's decision. That changed during the offseason when the Dodgers protected Ward--and Ronan Kopp--from the Rule 5 Draft.

Conforto became a free agent and it seemed plausible Ward would factor into the team's plans this season.

Why the Dodgers should trade Ryan Ward

Although Ward is now on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, his outlook with the team remains cloudy. A perceived opening in left field was slammed shut with the signing of Kyle Tucker to a record-setting contract.

Tucker is going to remain a right fielder, but Teoscar Hernández is shifting back over to left field. Hernández will receive days of rest, though for all intents and purposes is an everyday player.

So, Ward remains without a clear spot on the Dodgers' roster. That's even with taking into account Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández both starting the season on the injured list.

Furthermore, the Dodgers added Jack Suwinski to the organization by claiming him off waivers last month. Then there's prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard making strong impressions in Spring Training thus far.

Alex Call is another candidate to be a fourth or fifth outfielder, and as it stands, he could begin the year in the Minors.

It all amounts to Ward likely beginning yet another season with the Comets. He's already played three years at the Triple-A level and last season was voted Pacific Coast League MVP. Ward is deserving of an opportunity to make his MLB debut in 2026.

Ward's situation is similar to what the Dodgers faced with Michael Busch. He debuted with the Dodgers in 2023 but was blocked by Max Muncy at third base and Freddie Freeman at first base. So the Dodgers traded Busch, along with Yency Almonte, to the Chicago Cubs for Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope.

Ferris and Hope have since gone on to become top prospects in the Dodgers organization.

Given that Ward is seemingly buried on the depth chart of outfielders, it would behoove the Dodgers to trade him. The 28-year-old has nothing left to prove in Triple-A and his strong 2025 campaign is something the Dodgers could tout as a selling point.

Ward hit .290/.380/.557 with 31 doubles, six triples, 36 home runs and 122 RBI in 143 games. He set career highs in games played, doubles, home runs, RBI and with 83 walks.

While teams generally view Spring Training results--positive or negative--with proper nuance and perspective, Ward struggled at the beginning of Cactus League play. His overall stat line thus far remains underwhelming, but there's been recent improvement.

Perhaps with a potential trade in mind, the Dodgers have used the spring to further highlight Ward's versatility. He's played eight games at first base, compared to just two in left field and twice as a designated hitter.

The notion that Ward is viewed as a backup candidate to Freeman doesn't appear likely, as it's where the Dodgers will look to get Dalton Rushing some time as he tries to bounce back from growing pains during his rookie season

Beyond the Dodgers lacking a clear-cut role for Ward, there is the reality of freeing up a spot on their 40-man roster also carrying value. They seemingly did right by Busch before the 2024 season, and now it's time to follow suit with a Ward trade prior to Opening Day this year.