Miguel Rojas Reveals Harsh Message Dave Roberts Sent to Dodgers Amid Struggles

For the first time since July 25, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally won three consecutive games after Wednesday night's 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals to complete the sweep.

The Dodgers have been stacking losses over the past 13 games, with nine losses over that stretch, including Thursday's series-opening defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers. The team saw manager Dave Roberts' third seven-game losing streak of his 11-season career, prompting him to demand more urgency from his team.

Much talk has been made over the Dodgers' potential to join an elite club of teams who have won three consecutive World Series title. The oddsmakers continue to imply that the Dodgers are on the fast track to doing so.

But Roberts, who addressed the team's recent performance with a message this week, doesn't care about the past, according to veteran Miguel Rojas.

"He told us that he’s happy and proud and really fortunate that he had the opportunity to manage back-to-back championship teams," Rojas told USA TODAY Sports, “but he also said that he could care less about the last two years. He wants to win so bad. That’s the motivator he is. He’s still hungry to win this year, and wants everybody else to be hungry."

Managing a team with such lofty expectations and a star-studded roster is no easy task, and Roberts' ability to challenge his team while remaining a beloved figure in the clubhouse hasn't gone unnoticed by his players.

“This is a tough job managing us with all of the personalities in here," Rojas said. “He deals with so much stuff, but he keeps things under control. This is the only clubhouse I’ve been a part of that everybody is happy with their job. You know how hard that is to have 26 guys on the same page, and guys who want to play every day.

"But he does a really good job of making everybody understand where they are. He always has a good touch on when and how to send a message."

Whatever the specifics of Roberts' message were, it clearly worked. The Dodgers were down at least one run in each of their three wins over the Royals, but veterans like Mookie Betts seemed to respond to the message.

Betts, who has had a down year with a .235 batting average, went 6-for-11 at the plate with two home runs. He was responsible for the eighth-inning game-tying RBI in Tuesday's comeback win and started the Dodgers' scoring in their Wednesday night victory.

Unfortunately, the momentum didn't carry over into Thursday's series opener against the Brewers, as All-Star closer Edwin Díaz blew yet another save. However, for eight innings, the Dodgers played great baseball, and will hopefully be able to continue that for the remainder of the series.

“He told us that we have the opportunity to do something historic," Rojas said. "So let’s take advantage of it."

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