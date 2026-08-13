Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical 4-Game Series vs Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series sweep of the Kansas City Royals, are welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for a crucial four game-set.

The Dodgers (73-48) trail the Brewers (74-47) by one game for the National League's No. 1 seed. The Atlanta Braves (73-48) are also in the mix.

Entering the series, the Dodgers are the No. 3 seed in the NL, and thus wouldn't have a first-round bye. A series win would put them into a top two seed and right back in position to avoid the wild-card round.

As for the Brewers, they're coming off a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, who vaulted to the No. 5 seed in the NL following the three wins.

The Dodgers and Brewers already met once this year in Milwaukee from May 22-24, with LA winning two of three games.

These are the final regular season matchups between the two teams.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Probables

Thursday, Aug. 13: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. LHP Shane Drohan

Sasaki takes the mound in the series opener looking to set the tone amid his dominant second half.

In his four starts since the All-Star break, Sasaki is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 24 innings. Overall this season, he has a 4.54 ERA across 20 starts and 105 innings.

Sasaki faced the Brewers in May, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings in an 11-3 Dodgers win.

As for Drohan, he's 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA across 23 appearances (13 starts) this season.

The rookie left-hander faced the Dodgers twice in the May series in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Friday, Aug. 14: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. LHP Robert Gasser

Yamamoto takes the ball in the second game, also amid a dominant second half that has him sporting a 1.88 ERA over 28.2 innings.

Overall this season, the right-hander is 11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 139.1 innings of work.

He faced the Brewers in May, allowing one run over seven innings in a 5-1 Dodgers win.

As for Gasser, he has a 4.57 ERA across 13 starts this season with 61 strikeouts over 67 innings.

He pitched opposite Sasaki on May 23, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings.

Saturday, Aug. 15: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Wrobleski and Misiorowski face off in a battle of All-Stars on Saturday.

Wrobleski is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA across 120.1 innings this season, but has struggled since the break, sporting a 7.20 ERA over 20 innings.

As for Misiorowski, he's the Cy Young favorite, leading MLB in ERA (1.76), strikeouts (204), WHIP (0.79) and batting average against (.147) across 133 innings this year.

Wrobleski faced the Brewers on May 22, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings.

Sunday, Aug. 16: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Logan Henderson

Skubal makes his third start as a Dodger on Sunday afternoon still looking for a dominant outing.

Across his two starts, the reigning two-time Cy Young winner has allowed five runs over 11 innings for a 4.09 ERA. On the year, he has a 2.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts across 107.2 innings of work.

Skubal faced the Brewers on April 23 as a member of the Detroit Tigers, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings. The Brewers were the runners-up in the Skubal sweepstakes at the trade deadline.

As for Henderson, he's in the midst of a dominant year, owning a 6-2 record with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 56.1 innings.

He pitched five shutout innings with seven strikeouts against the Dodgers on May 22 in a 5-1 Brewers win.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers August 13-16

First pitch for Thursday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Friday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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