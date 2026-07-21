Dodgers' Mookie Betts Reveals Retirement Timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has seen a lot of success over his career, both in Los Angeles and with the Boston Red Sox.

Betts, 33, has made eight All-Star teams, won an American League MVP award and has countless other accomplishments during his 13-year career in the big leagues. But none compare to winning the World Series, a feat that Betts has accomplished four times already.

Three of these have come with the Dodgers, and ironically, the other came against the Dodgers in 2018. But Betts is still driven to win more titles, even at his age.

“The more the merrier,” Betts said to R-org. “There’s no target. Winning one was the target. Now that I’ve gotten more than one, this is all playing with house money and we got the team to continue to win. It’s just a matter of us putting it together. Obviously, there’s a lot of other teams that are out there that are really good, but we got a good squad, and we just got to keep playing.”

However, even Betts knows that he can't play forever, and the veteran has been more vocal about his retirement plans. Betts still has six more years after 2026 on his 12-year, $365 million deal that he signed heading into the 2020 season.

The veteran said that he envisions playing for “five or six years," which would line up with the end of his deal. The former MVP has also said that he wants manager Dave Roberts to retire at the same time as him.

Betts is still a productive player for the Dodgers, even with him slumping early this season. Overall, he has hit .237 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .731.

Statistically, this has been the worst season of his career, but he did miss some time due to an oblique injury earlier this year. Yet, despite all this, the Dodgers believe that Betts can step up when it matters most in the playoffs.

Betts still has the fire to compete, which is needed at this point in his career. Whenever Betts calls it quits, he wants to do it of his own volition, not because he is forced to leave the game.

“It seems like it gets longer and longer every year. It seems like I’ve signed another five-year deal every year I play," Betts said. "But no, I don’t have a target age or anything. I will just take the jersey off when I feel like it’s time. I don’t want to go. I want to go out on my own terms and not because somebody else took it off.”

The Dodgers have become a different team since the arrival of Betts seven years ago, with the franchise having three World Series titles to show for it. Betts is simply a winning player, and it's reflected in how he handles himself both on and off the field.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news