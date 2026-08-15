MLB Insider Says Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Will Lose MVP Award Under One Condition

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has won three straight MVP awards, and four overall.

Most pundits believe that Ohtani is the favorite to win the award again this year, even with his current injury issues.

Ohtani hasn't pitched since July 3 as he battles through an ongoing knee and biceps injury.

Since the injury hasn't impacted him much as a hitter, Ohtani has remained in the lineup for the Dodgers. But his lack of pitching could be why he doesn't end up winning the MVP award again this year, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"The National League MVP award could come down to simply whether Shohei Ohtani takes the mound again for the Dodgers. If Ohtani, who hasn’t pitched since July 3, returns to the mound, he’ll win his fifth MVP award," Nightengale wrote. "If Ohtani stays as a DH, and Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to play like he has, he’ll become the first Cubs player to win the MVP since Kris Bryant in 2016."

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs has started to make a compelling case for the MVP honor in the National League this season, challenging Ohtani. On the year, Crow-Armstrong has played in 123 games, hitting .279 with 27 home runs, 73 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .912.

In comparison, Ohtani has hit .292 across 112 games with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .935. Ohtani doesn't have the stolen bases numbers or the defensive prowess of Crow-Armstrong, who's arguably the game's best defender in center field with 22 Outs Above Average.

But what Ohtani does have is a dominant performance on the mound before he was shut down. Over 14 starts, Ohtani posted a 1.79 ERA.

So, the question becomes simple with the offensive numbers close to even: is pitching or defense more valuable?

When Will Shohei Ohtani Return to Pitch?

The Dodgers have remained consistent in their message that Ohtani would return to the mound this season, even with the injuries. Ohtani has recently started a throwing progression, and is looking toward a return to the mound in September.

If he can return in September, he'll have a few weeks before the playoffs to ramp himself up. Since Ohtani hasn't pitched in over a month, he will need to build up his pitch count, potentially starting at just one inning like he did last year.

At this point, all the Dodgers and Ohtani care about is getting him healthy for the postseason. But the MVP award still appears to be his to lose, especially if his bat continues to perform at a high level.

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