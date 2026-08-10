Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sets Timeline to Return to Pitching

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without the pitching services of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for over a month as he battles an ongoing knee and biceps injury.

The team decided to shut down Ohtani from pitching just before the All-Star break in the hope of managing the injury, but it has lingered ever since. Ohtani received a lubricant shot in his knee, but the injury hasn't healed in the manner that Los Angeles would like to see.

Even with this, the Dodgers have remained consistent in their message that the star will continue his two-way abilities this season. And now the organization seems to have a plan in place for when he can return to the mound.

When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch Again?

Ohtani threw his first bullpen session in 17 days this weekend, and said he's hoping to return sometime in September.

And according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, it was Ohtani driving the bullpen session, with coaches finding out about it after. Ohtani was throwing plyo balls in the bullpen while also playing catch from about 90 feet on the field.

“I talked to [pitching coach] Mark [Prior], talked to Thomas [Albert, head athletic trainer]. They said that he came out of it well,” Roberts said. “I don’t know [what’s next]. It’s sort of Shohei and the training staff driving it, more Shohei. So I don’t know if he’s gonna come back out there tomorrow and pick up a baseball, or if it’s gonna be Monday, but I do think that him getting out there and playing catch is a step in the right direction.”

Ohtani registered an ERA of 1.82 over 14 starts for Los Angeles this year. The knee injury has impacted him much more as a pitcher than a hitter, with Ohtani remaining in the lineup most games.

If Ohtani can return in September, it would give him a few starts to get ready for the postseason. For the Dodgers, having a healthy Ohtani on the mound for the playoffs could be one of the bigger differences between another World Series title and a failed attempt at a three-peat.

What Will the Dodgers Rotation Look Like When Shohei Ohtani Returns?

After the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, the rotation got even more stacked. Additionally, left-hander Blake Snell will be making his return to the mound this week against the Kansas City Royals, giving Los Angeles more options to work with.

Los Angeles has used a six-man rotation all year, and that isn't expected to change moving forward. Here is what the rotation could look like once Ohtani does return this year.

LHP Tarik Skubal

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

LHP Blake Snell

LHP Justin Wrobleski

RHP Tyler Glasnow

RHP Shohei Ohtani

Glasnow will also be making his return soon for the Dodgers, so once he and Ohtani return, the starting rotation will be set up very well ahead of the postseason.

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